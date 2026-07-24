Barry Can't Swim Releases New Single 'Dance Dance Dance' via Atlantic Records

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Scottish producer and DJ Barry Can't Swim has released a new single, Dance Dance Dance, through Atlantic Records. The track draws on French touch influences and features shimmering synths, a keytar, and French vocals, marking a stylistic shift from his club-oriented work. It is his second release in partnership with Atlantic Records, following Return To Bhibo, and comes after a run of U.S. activity that included a runway appearance at KidSuper's SS27 show in Miami, a back-to-back set with Brazilian DJ Mochakk at Club Space, and a surprise pop-up party in Brooklyn.

Photo Credit: Rory Dewar

Beyond his own releases, including his 2023 Mercury Prize-nominated debut, WHEN WILL WE LAND?, Barry Can't Swim has established himself as a leading curator within electronic music through his Earth's Only Paradise imprint — championing emerging artists including O'Flynn, SHEE and Sam Alfred — while also curating Manchester's Warehouse Project.

His cultural impact extends beyond music, reaching into sport and fashion through a recent collaboration with the Scotland men's national football team and Adidas Originals. His track 'Deadbeat Gospel' was selected as the official soundtrack for the squad's FIFA World Cup 2026 announcement film, narrated by Ewan McGregor.

Barry Can't Swim, born Joshua Mainnie in Edinburgh, received a Mercury Prize nomination in 2023 for his debut album WHEN WILL WE LAND? Earlier this year he contributed to the Late Night Tales series as part of its 25th anniversary, and last year he headlined and curated London's All Points East festival.



Photo Credit: Rory Dewar

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