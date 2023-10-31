Barrett Martin Kicks Off 'Singing Earth Tour 2023'

The tour will kick off in Seattle, WA at Here-After and will wrap around the East Coast and back ending in Denver, CO on December 10 at HQ.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Grammy-winning producer, composer, percussionist and writer BARRETT MARTIN will be hitting the road tonight, Tuesday, October 31, to kick off his one-man show, the “Singing Earth Tour 2023,” in support of his new book "THE GREATEST BAND THAT EVER WASN'T: THE STORY OF THE SCREAMING TREES" due November 3 via Sunyata Books and his forthcoming music and travel series “Singing Earth with Barrett Martin” via VEVO.

The tour will kick off in Seattle, WA at Here-After and will wrap around the East Coast and back ending in Denver, CO on December 10 at HQ. See full dates listed below. Tickets can be found HERE.

The tour will include stories from MARTIN's 30-year history in the music industry including his time drumming for Seattle's pioneering and iconic grunge/rock acts Skin Yard, supergroup Mad Season (including Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and Layne Staley of Alice in Chains), Walking Papers (including Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses) and Screaming Trees and stories from his work producing over 100 rock, blues, jazz, and world music albums including REM, Queens of The Stone Age¸ Mad Season and Blues legend CeDell Davis.

During the show, MARTIN will perform a soundtrack using various instruments as screens play his upcoming VEVO series, “Singing Earth with Barrett Martin.” The video series follows MARTIN on his travels around the world recording sessions from the Peruvian Amazon, to Brazil, Cuba, Jerusalem, and the Alaskan Arctic.

MARTIN shares: “I decided to do this one-man tour because I had several things coming out at about the same time: my book about the Screaming Trees, ‘The Greatest Band That Ever Wasn't,' will be released on November 3 worldwide, and my new series about music around the world, ‘Singing Earth with Barrett Martin,' will be released shortly on VEVO. I just thought, well, I'm no longer in a rock band and it's been 10 years since I toured the United States and Europe.

Maybe I should just go out there, tell some good stories about my music adventures around the world, and show some of the short films from my new series. I'm even playing various music instruments for the soundtrack to the films, so it's quite a multi-media adventure. It's a very different kind of show, but I think people are going to love it."

SINGING EARTH TOUR 2023 Tour Dates:

10/31  Seattle, WA – HereAfter

11/1    Seattle, WA – Cloudbreak USA Festival

11/2    Portland, OR – The Mission Theater (Portland Book Festival)

11/3    Eugene, OR – John Henry's

11/5    Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theater

11/7    Venice, CA – Venice West

11/8    Anaheim, CA – Parish @ House of Blues

11/9    Long Beach, CA – Art Theatre of Long Beach

11/11  Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

11/13  Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory

11/14  Austin, TX – Parish

11/15  Houston, TX – White Oak (Upstairs)

11/18  Orlando, FL – The Abbey

11/20  Atlanta, GA – The Earl

11/22  Durham, NC – Motorco

11/24  Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

11/25  Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

11/26  Boston, MA – City Winery

11/27  Brookyln, NY – Saint Vitus

11/28  Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

11/29  Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

12/2    Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

12/3    Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

12/4    Madison, WI - Bur Oak

12/5    St. Louis, MO – City Winery

12/7    Des Moines, IA – xbk

12/8    Kansas City, MO – RecordBar

12/9    Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

12/10  Denver, CO – HQ

MARTIN holds a master's degree in ethnomusicology and linguistics, and has studied and practiced Zen for over 25 years. He has guest lectured at several universities across the United States and has written essays for The Huffington Post and Riot Material Magazine. In 2014 he was awarded the ASCAP Deems Taylor/Virgil Thompson Award for excellence in writing, and in 2017 he received two Latin Grammy nominations, winning one for producing Nando Reis' Best Brazilian Rock Or Alternative Album, Jardim-Pomar.

BARRETT'S first book, “The Singing Earth,” was released in 2017, and his second book, “The Way Of The Zen Cowboy,” was released in 2019. His third book, “Stillpoint,” was released on October 8th, 2021. His solo band, The Barrett Martin Group, has released 10 studio albums to date.




