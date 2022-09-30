Banners Shares New Single 'Perfectly Broken'

Having released the singles "Keeps Me Going" and "Happier" in recent months, Liverpool, England native Michael Nelson aka BANNERS continues his upward ascent on the emotive new offering "Perfectly Broken". The singles are his first pieces of new material since the widely-praised 2021 EP, It's Gonna Be OK, which has since garnered more than twenty million streams.

Known for his powerful lyricism around the imperfections of modern love and admiration, "Perfectly Broken" offers up another rousing display of tender tones and heartfelt textures throughout. Blending the warm and vibrant piano-led melodies with some beautifully progressive production, he once again shines a light on unconventional romance to highlight the most alluring parts within all of us.

Speaking about the new track, he said, "I wanted to write a song about how our imperfections are what make us interesting. How other people's imperfections are what make them interesting and when our jagged edges fit into their jagged edges, that's when we fall in love."

Award-winning singer-songwriter BANNERS has a staggering 1.5 billion streams to his name to date. After moving from the UK to Canada to pursue his career, his first single, "Someone To You," shot straight to number one on the alternative radio charts in Canada, garnering 10 million Spotify streams, a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and a viral TikTok moment that led to him earning 15 million engagements daily (a figure that's still growing) and his music amassed over 1.5 billion streams. "Someone To You," also went Platinum and Gold in multiple countries, and he appeared on American Idol as a mentor to the contestants.

BANNERS also recently announced a UK headline tour, the Perfectly Broken tour kicking off in Scotland at Glasgow's Oran Moor on February 18th the twelve date tour visits key cities across the country including London's Scala on February 23rd. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

February 2023

18 - Glasgow, Oran Mor

20 - Birmingham, The O2 Institute

21 - Bristol, Thekla

22 - Manchester, Gorilla

23 - London, Scala

25 - Brighton, Patterns

26 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

27 - Cambridge, Cambridge Junction

28 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

March 2023

2 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

3 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

4 - Newcastle, The Cluny