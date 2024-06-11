Bandits on the Run to Release New Single, Embark on Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Continuing to establish themselves as one of the most multi-faceted collectives in modern indie music and theatre, Bandits on the Run has announced the new single, “You Are Not A Ghost,” and summer tour. In addition to this latest original offering, the trio of Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Torin Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn are also unveiling several impressive developments across a wide range of theatrical projects.

On Friday, May 17th, Enscoe joined The Avett Brothers onstage at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, along with tourmate John Gallagher Jr., and the rest of the cast of the musical Swept Away, to announce that the show will be opening on Broadway before the end of 2024. Based on The Avett Brothers’ 2004 album, Mignonette, the musical received rave reviews after runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in CA and DC’s Arena Stage in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Bandits on the Run will kick off their headlining summer tour with a special appearance supporting John Gallagher Jr.’s album release show at Brooklyn Made on June 27, 2024. The Bandits will also be celebrating the release of “You Are Not A Ghost,” which drops on June 25th. Anticipation has been building for the official release of this deeply personal and moving anthem since a live rendition was named a “Top Shelf” pick in NPR’s Annual Tiny Desk Contest.

As the summer unfolds, the Bandits are brimming with excitement for their upcoming projects. Throughout the month of June, they will be participating in a month-long workshop of a new musical version of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape at the MCC Theater. Enscoe, Shepherd, and Strayhorn are collaborating with musician Christopher Sears on the music and lyrics for the show, in which they also act and perform the music live. In early July, they will be participating in the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, a prestigious Hudson Valley retreat for new musical development. Following that, they’ll head west to Colorado, where they will be instructors at the Song School alongside other respected songwriters such as Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne, and Peter Mulvey. And then, they're off to Alaska for research on a new original musical set during the Yukon Gold Rush, which they are developing in conjunction with Prospect Theater Company.

Fans of the band’s impressive and unique performances will still have multiple chances to see them live, with a smattering of shows throughout the summer, including appearances at Wisconsin’s Mile of Music and the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival.

TOUR DATES

(Tickets and more info. HERE)

6/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made^

7/5 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Steelstacks

7/6 - Becket, MA - Dream Away Lodge

7/16 - Ridgefield, CT - CHIRP Series

7/18 - Whitesburg, KY - Levitt Amp

7/19 - New Albany, IN - Bicentennial Park

7/20 - Nashville, TN - City Winery^

7/21 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival^

7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern^

7/24 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark^

7/30 - Arlington Heights, IL - Hey Nonny

8/1 - 8/3 - Appleton, WI - Mile of Music

8/5 - 8/8 - Lyons, CO -The Song School

8/9 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

8/10 - Gallup, NM - Levitt Amp

8/30 - 9/2- Orlando, FL - Raglan Road

9/11 - Woodbridge, NJ - Parker Press Park

9/13 - Somerville, MA - The Burren^

9/14 - Northampton, MA - The Parlor Room^

^John Gallagher Jr. opens

Photo credit: Dan Holodak

Comments