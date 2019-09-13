Band of Skulls 'Gotta Travel On' Cover Available on Amazon Music

Today, Band of Skulls released an Amazon Original cover of "Gotta Travel On" produced by Mikky Ekko. Popularized by Bob Dylan, Band of Skulls's new take on "Gotta Travel On" is now available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"We love Mikky Ekko," Band of Skulls said of the collaboration, "together we ripped this song apart and put it back in our own way. The fact that we can reimagine the work of Dylan and still feel the emotion he created is testament to his genius. We made several versions of this tune, Mikky pushed us to make a heavier version with Julian Dorio slamming on drums. Also, the song's message rings true for all artists and musicians, you gotta travel on!"

Mikky Ekko enjoyed the collaboration as well, saying "I love Band Of Skulls. They were incredibly open to exploring the song together... no rules. We all understood that 'covering' Dylan wasn't the point... so they dug into the lyrics... found what the song meant to them... and I believe we captured something really special... something raw and captivating."

British rockers Band of Skulls first rose to prominence in 2009 and have released 5 studio albums, including this year's Richard X produced Love is All You Love, which came out in April. Band of Skulls are about to embark on a series of North American dates, and during their shows in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago the duo will perform their debut album Baby Darling Doll Face Honey in full to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of its release.

Nashville recording artist and producer Mikky Ekko is coming off of his 2018 album Fame, which Nashville Scene called " the purest embodiment of Ekko's authorial voice". Ekko first rose to prominence collaborating with Rihanna on her 2012 album Unapologetic with the hit track "Stay" which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of the 200 best selling singles of all time. Ekko has since collaborated with other marquee artists such as A$AP Rocky, Vince Staples, and rap/hip-hop producer Clams Casino.

Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the playlist, "Fresh Alternative" the ultimate destination for the best new alternative music from around the globe. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Band of Skulls" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Band of Skulls, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Band of Skulls on tour:

9/13: Saturn - Birmingham, AL

9/14: Piedmont Park/Park Tavern - Atlanta, GA

9/16: Webster Hall - New York, NY

9/18: Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

9/19: 9:30 - Washington, DC

9/20: Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

9/21: Mod Club Theatre - Toronto, Canada

9/23: El Club - Detroit, MI

9/24: Thalia Hall Chicago - Chicago, IL

9/25: Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

9/27: Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

9/28: The Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

9/30: Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, Canada

10/01: Neumos - Seattle, WA

10/02: Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

10/04: August Hall - San Francisco, CA

10/05: La Santa - Santa Ana, CA

10/06: The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

10/29: Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

11/24: Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland

11/25: The Belfast Empire Music Hall - Belfast, United Kingdom

11/28: Leadmill - Sheffield, United Kingdom

11/29: Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

12/02: Thekla - Bristol, United Kingdom

12/03: Concorde 2 - Brighton, United Kingdom

12/04: O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

12/05: Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom

12/06: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre - Portsmouth, United Kingdom





