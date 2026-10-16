Babyfxce E Releases THE X TAPE 2, Announces THE XPERIENCE Tour Starting December 1

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RIAA Gold-certified artist Babyfxce E has shared The X Tape 2, the sequel to his 2023 breakthrough project, The X Tape, available now via Atlantic Records. The 21-track project includes dynamic features from 42 Dugg, BabyDrill, Chuckyy, Fox BD and Luhh Dyl, alongside such recent singles as 'Bussin,' 'Never Ending Run,' 'Demon,' and 'It's The Summer' (feat. Fox BD). The music video for 'Pineapple Red' featuring 42 Dugg premiered the same day as the release.

E will celebrate The X Tape 2 with The Xperience, a four-city headline run beginning December 1 at Los Angeles, CA's The Belasco and then making stops at Atlanta, GA's Heaven at the Masquerade (December 4) and Chicago, IL's Park West (December 9) before culminating with a home state homecoming at Detroit, MI's historic Royal Oak Music Theatre on December 10. Tickets for all four shows are on sale now. In addition, E is set for a top-billed live appearance at the upcoming Strong Music Festival 2026, an all-star event – also featuring Yeat, Destroy Lonely, Waka Flocka Flame, and more – taking place Friday, October 30 at Las Vegas, NV's Thomas & Mack Center. For complete details and ticket information, see babyfxcee.com/tour.

Babyfxce E Live 2026

October 30 – Las Vegas, NV – Strong Music Festival 2026 †

The Xperience

December 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

December 4 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at the Masquerade

December 9 – Chicago, IL – Park West

December 10 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

† Festival appearance

The X Tape 2 marks the latest high spot in a busy 2026 for Babyfxce E. The Flint, MI-based rapper kicked off his milestone summer by being named to XXL's prestigious Freshman Class 2026, complete with an official 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle. E's hot streak began earlier this year with his debut studio album, Da Realest, hailed by Pitchfork for 'recreating the atmosphere that ruled Flint's airwaves and blocks this past decade' and available everywhere now. The acclaimed rapper celebrated the album's arrival with Da Realest Tour, an epic US headline run that saw sold-out shows in such major markets as Detroit, Kansas City, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York, with many venues upgraded due to high popular demand.

Babyfxce E's landmark 2026 got underway with appearances on two emerging artists lists: Billboard named him among '15 Hip-Hop, Caribbean and R&B Artists to Watch in 2026' while Complex recognized him as one of the '26 Rappers To Watch Out For In 2026.' E demonstrated his vaunted lyrical agility with a show-stopping Lunch Break Freestyle for Lyrical Lemonade TV, and signature freestyles on On The Radar x Kai Cenat's all-star Mafiathon 3, On The Radar's All Star Cypher Volume 2 and RapTV's Media Day.

Tracklist

1. Buzz

2. Fully Loaded

3. Pineapple Red feat. 42 Dugg

4. What Else

5. Ghetto PPP

6. It's The Summer feat. Fox BD

7. Striker feat. Chuckyy

8. Demon

9. Bag/First Class

10. Glock A 10

11. Fake Don

12. Never Ending Run

13. Wilt feat. BabyDrill

14. Get Higher

15. Spaceship feat. Luhh Dyl

16. Fast Shxt

17. Can't Trust

18. Chasin Pape

19. Bussin

20. What We On

21. Same Song

About Babyfxce E

Hailed by XXL for his 'his syrupy flow, penchant for braggadocious lyrics, hard beats, and an appreciation for his newfound lifestyle,' Babyfxce E raps with piercing clarity – urgent words that penetrate through the sparse, trunk-rattling beats that have become synonymous with Flint, Michigan. E's career officially took off on the heels of his 2022 single, 'Six Flags,' paving the way for such projects as Life Of The Reaper and Its Wit a X. In early 2024, he inked a deal with Atlantic Records and released a deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed mixtape, The X Tape, featuring guest appearances from BabyTron, Skilla Baby, SleazyWorld Go, Luh Tyler, and more. E quickly followed up with Real Striker Music, showcasing his musical versatility with richly textured melodic production and vivid imagery of lived experiences including the RIAA Gold-certified smash, 'PTP,' which has amassed more than 41M worldwide streams while an official video currently boasts over 17M views. Babyfxce E continued his upward momentum in 2025 with M Block and M Block (Deluxe), demonstrating his evolving gift for striking lyricism and his unwavering dedication to representing Flint. His 2026 debut album Da Realest solidified his presence in the rap scene earning critical acclaim from Billboard and Pitchfork. Babyfxce E remains determined to keep pushing forward, stepping up his game and continuing to carry the torch for his hometown.

Photo Credit: Jamaree Woods



Photo Credit: Jamaree Woods

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