EST Gee to Release BIGGER THAN THE DEVIL Album in September

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EST Gee is following the announcement of his upcoming album Bigger Than The Devil with a two-pack of previously unheard singles: 'Ya Digg' featuring SkiMike and 'You Know It' featuring 86Snot, EST Spit and EST4Nikk, released via CMG / Interscope Records. Bigger Than The Devil arrives on September 11.

'Ya Digg' is described as an anthem to block dominance, with Gee declaring, 'I'm really the one in this b—, ya dig? /… / The hood showed me love before I got rich, ya dig?' Trumpets and bass underscore Gee's verse and the song's refrain before SkiMike joins in, matching Gee's street-rooted confidence on a record centered on earned authority.

'You Know It' brings Gee together with 86Snot, EST Spit and EST4Nikk for a record rooted in loyalty, authenticity and the codes that separate his circle from everyone outside of it. Across rapid-fire verses, the four rappers take aim at betrayal, performative toughness and those who disappear when circumstances change. Rather than reaching outside his world for a marquee guest, Gee puts his own people beside him, turning the record into a collective statement from his circle.

The new music follows Gee's announcement earlier this week that Bigger Than The Devil is at last on the way. The project finds Gee firmly rooted in the perspective that has defined his music while reflecting the position he has earned since his breakout. Survival, loyalty and an unwavering sense of self remain central as he takes stock of how far he has come, who remains beside him and the experiences that shaped him. The full-length set is described as packed with vivid observations, storytelling, block wisdom, and beats that have made the Louisville-bred artist one of rap's respected voices.

Gee previously shared a pair of singles while teasing the project: 'Sometimes,' described as a provocative, highly quotable ode to the luxury of choice; and July's 'Call Spitta,' which delivers the hook: 'Y'all did it flawed when it was y'all's — now it's our turn.' Earlier one-offs 'Supreme Sanders' and 'Thug Club' will also appear on Bigger Than The Devil's tracklist.

This builds on a 2025 that saw Gee release two projects, including his surprise summer set My World, which won acclaim from XXL, NPR, okayplayer., VIBE, and HNHH. The 14-song set features just one guest, CMG boss Yo Gotti, with Gee leaning into a head-down, workmanlike flow. He also released I Ain't Feeling You, with the singles 'My Love' featuring Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez, and 'Houstonatlantaville' featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

Gee has also announced his upcoming fall EU/UK Bigger Than The Devil Tour, picking up in Amsterdam on October 14 and wrapping in Manchester, England, on October 30. This follows recent team-ups with CMG affiliates 42 Dugg ('No Fakin') and Mozzy (NOT A CHANCE IN HELL) as Gee ushers in his next era.

EST Gee Live Dates

Oct 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Oct 15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ ZOOM Kantine

Oct 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

Oct 18 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

Oct 21 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle

Oct 23 – Paris, France @ La Place

Oct 24 – Cologne, Germany @ CBE

Oct 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

Oct 28 – London, UK @ The Steel Yard

Oct 29 – Southampton, UK @ The Brooke

Oct 30 – Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen

About EST Gee

A force to be reckoned with, EST Gee continues to win listeners by authentically, unflinchingly documenting day-to-day life in his hometown with a rumbling deadpan that pairs perfectly with trap-infused Southern rap. His current era continues a busy 2025 kicked off by I Ain't Feeling You, including standouts 'Houstonatlantaville' featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott and 'My Love' featuring Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez. Before that, in 2023, he released two charting mixtapes — the gritty, pain-powered MAD and his stylistically diverse victory lap EL TORO 2 — and featured heavily on CMG's Gangsta Art 2 compilation alongside labelmates/collaborators like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, and Mozzy, plus CMG boss Yo Gotti.

Initially developing his vision across several self-released mixtapes, EST Gee broke out with 2021's Bigger Than Life or Death tape, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200, grabbed No. 1 on Apple Music's All-Genre chart, and lifted his career to the next level. That year, he also collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and others; received cosigns from Jay-Z and Drake; played Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Louisville's own Jack Harlow; and garnered praise from Complex (20 Best Rappers in Their 20s), The New York Times, which put Bigger on its year-end best albums list, and Rolling Stone, where EST Gee topped the Breakthrough 25 chart.

In 2022, EST Gee joined CMG and released his debut studio album, I Never Felt Nun, a collection of street raps with dips into melody provided by guests including Future and Harlow. The set hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was his third to reach the Top 10 — including his and 42 Dugg's 2022 joint mixtape, Last Ones Left. He also made his national TV debut performing at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with Jeezy, and returned to Billboard's Hot 100 via Future's 'CHICKENS' and Lil Baby's 'Back and Forth.'

Photo Credit: Cassidyboi



Photo Credit: Cassidyboi

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