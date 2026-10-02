Babyfxce E to Release THE X TAPE 2 Sequel With New Track DEMON

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Gold-certified artist Babyfxce E has revealed his latest single, 'Demon,' available everywhere via Atlantic Records. 'Demon' heralds the arrival of THE X TAPE 2, the sequel to the Flint, MI rapper's 2023 breakthrough project, The X Tape, dropping on Friday, October 16.

E will celebrate THE X TAPE 2 with a top-billed live appearance at the upcoming Strong Music Festival 2026, an all-star event – also featuring Yeat, Destroy Lonely, Waka Flocka Flame, and more – set for Las Vegas, NV's Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, October 30. For ticket information, see babyfxcee.com/tour.

'Demon' continues a busy 2026 for Babyfxce E that includes the recent premiere of such singles as 'It's The Summer' (feat. FoxBD) and 'Never Ending Run,' both joined by official music videos. E kicked off his milestone summer by being named to XXL's Freshman Class 2026, complete with an official 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle. That honor was quickly followed with 'Bussin,' alongside an official music video. E's hot streak began earlier this year with his debut studio album, Da Realest, hailed by Pitchfork for 'recreating the atmosphere that ruled Flint's airwaves and blocks this past decade' and available everywhere now. The acclaimed rapper celebrated the album's arrival with Da Realest Tour, an epic US headline run that saw sold-out shows in such major markets as Detroit, Kansas City, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York, with many venues upgraded due to high popular demand.

Babyfxce E's landmark 2026 got underway with appearances on two emerging artists lists: Billboard named him among '15 Hip-Hop, Caribbean and R&B Artists to Watch in 2026' while Complex recognized him as one of the '26 Rappers To Watch Out For In 2026.' E demonstrated his lyrical agility with a Lunch Break Freestyle for Lyrical Lemonade TV, a live performance of 'Blackout' on ripe—tanjerines, and signature freestyles on On The Radar x Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 and On The Radar's All Star Cypher Volume 2.

About Babyfxce E

Hailed by XXL for his 'his syrupy flow, penchant for braggadocious lyrics, hard beats, and an appreciation for his newfound lifestyle,' Babyfxce E raps with piercing clarity – urgent words that penetrate through the sparse, trunk-rattling beats that have become synonymous with Flint, Michigan. E's career officially took off on the heels of his 2022 single, 'Six Flags,' paving the way for such projects as Life Of The Reaper and Its Wit a X. In early 2024, he inked a deal with Atlantic Records and released a deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed mixtape, The X Tape, featuring guest appearances from BabyTron, Skilla Baby, SleazyWorld Go, Luh Tyler, and more. E quickly followed up with Real Striker Music, showcasing his musical versatility with richly textured melodic production and vivid imagery of lived experiences. Babyfxce E continued his upward momentum in 2025 with M Block and M Block (Deluxe), demonstrating his evolving gift for striking lyricism and his unwavering dedication to representing Flint. His 2026 debut album Da Realest solidified his presence in the rap scene earning critical acclaim from Billboard and Pitchfork. Now, with THE X TAPE 2 still to come, Babyfxce E remains determined to keep pushing forward, stepping up his game and continuing to carry the torch for his hometown.

Photo Credit: Jawad Mahmood



Photo Credit: Jawad Mahmood

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