DDG Releases Deluxe Version of HIT-A-THON With Seven New Tracks
The album debuted at No. 141 on the Billboard 200 and was recorded live as part of DDG's viral album-making series.
DDG has released a deluxe version of his latest album, HIT-A-THON, adding seven new tracks to the project. The expanded edition is now available on all streaming platforms via Epic Records. The Pontiac rapper's deluxe release includes the highly-requested Cash Cobain collaboration '2 MUCH,' produced by Hitmaka.
DDG's deluxe album arrives just in time for the fall. Breathing new life into the original LP, HIT-A-THON (Deluxe) puts DDG's collaborative prowess front and center. From concept to completion, the project came together live as part of his viral album-making series, with guest artists pulling up to record their verses on the spot—including 42 Dugg, Jacquees, K Camp, Trippie Redd, Zeddy Will and many more.
Alongside the deluxe, DDG unveiled the official music video for 'SCRUB DA GROUND,' featuring Bunna B. Directed by Jerry Production, the accompanying visual matches the track's explosive energy, with DDG making it rain while a troupe of dancers perform in the background, turning a strip-club setting into a highlight reel.
https://ddg.lnk.to/SCRUBDAGROUNDOfficial
The new music arrives following another landmark for DDG, as HIT-A-THON debuted at No. 141 on the Billboard 200. This achievement marks his second appearance on the chart to date, while the album also landed on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (No. 46) and Top Rap Albums (No. 24) charts.
What started as a follow-up to last year's livestream quickly became its own cultural moment, with DDG leaning into the spontaneity that made the first HIT-A-THON such a standout. Between surprise appearances, viral moments and a non-stop barrage of unscripted highlights, the sequel proved that when DDG opens the doors, anything can happen.
With more than 2 billion global streams and multiple RIAA-certified records, DDG has earned recognition from XXL and Forbes 30 Under 30. Described by Complex as 'one of the most powerful streamers in hip-hop,' he remains at the forefront of a new era spanning music, content, and culture.
HIT-A-THON (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. HUSSIN
2. GA WATA ft. Real Boston Richey, BenDaDonnn
3. BUTTONS & SWITCHES ft. Babyfxce E
4. BAY 2 DA YAK ft. SOBXRBE
5. AH HA ft. FOX BD, Seddy Hendrinx
6. SCRUB DA GROUND ft. Bunna B
7. ROUND AND ROUND ft. 42 Dugg, Pluto, Bankroll Ni, SMJ
8. POP IT ft. Lil Yachty
9. MAH BOI ft. ian
10. LA EX
11. KEEP IT PLAYER ft. Domani & King
12. 2 MANY ft. OMB Peezy
13. HOME BODY
14. FAMILIAR ft. Dreamdoll & BJRNCK
15. 5AM IN ATLANTA
16. DIFFERENT ft. Cash Cobain
17. MIKE JACK
18. TRENCHES ft. 42 Dugg
19. LIKE THIS ft. Zeddy Will
20. WHAT IM TRYNA DO ft. K Camp, Jacquees
21. NOAH'S ARK ft. Trippie Redd
22. INCOMPLETE
About DDG
Over the last several years, Michigan-born, multi-platinum hip-hop star DDG has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture. With over two billion streams across his catalog, he's achieved RIAA certifications for several hits – including 'I'm Geekin' (gold), 'Arguments' (gold), 'Hood Melody' (gold) and break-out smash 'Moonwalking In Calabasas' (double platinum). His status has been cemented by covering the coveted XXL Freshman Class issue and being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for music. And while DDG has always held a strong relationship with his fans via the powers of the internet and social media, 2025 saw him take things to a whole new level, planting his flag firmly at the forefront of a vanguard of artists. Already dubbed 'one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop' by Complex, DDG took things into the stratosphere with his first 7-day streamathon, where fans helped shape his innovative blame the chat album in real time. Building on that groundbreaking experience, DDG returned for a sequel streamathon that ultimately gave rise to HIT-A-THON, taking his live album-making concept to even greater heights. From breaking Twitch records to consistently delivering viral and charting singles, DDG has solidified his position as one of the most forward-thinking voices in hip-hop.
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