BONES UK Drop 'Bikinis' Track Ahead of Sophomore Album 'Soft'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-nominated duo BONES UK has released “BIKINIS” and announced their sophomore album, SOFT out September 13 via Sumerian Records including collaborations with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and Mike Schuman of Queens of the Stone Age.

Alternative Press exclusively shared the video to the opening track which epitomizes the album’s slinky grooves, sultry vocals, and tastefully evocative guitars framing instant-earworm choruses. The new single, "BIKINIS" celebrates individuality, self-love and it encourages people to embrace their unique qualities, regardless of their shape or size. It carries a powerful message that every person is “FAN-f*cking-tabulous just as they are” said, vocalist/guitarist, Rosie Bones.

SOFT builds on the massive success of their 2019 self-titled debut, the unapologetically rebellious duo returns with a visceral, anthemic take on their future-rock mélange of swaggering guitars, gritty electronics, and love-yourself / think-for-yourself lyrics. The 11-tracks are bound by throughlines of massive hooks, bold stylistic cocktails, and empowering lyrics.

“It’s everything you loved about the first record, turned up,” said vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones. “Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening.”

Written and recorded over five years in diverse locations including London, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Texas, the album reaches back to Stax and Motown influences, classic rock ‘n roll, and ‘90s electronica and song-based rock, SOFT is a spirited “f*ck you” to the status quo. The debut single from this record, “Won’t Settle” defies societal pressures to “settle down” at a certain age, its ragged stop-start guitar a wakeup slap-in-the-face features Mike Schuman from Queens of the Stone Age.

SOFT TRACK LISTING

BIKINIS

ME

DOPAMINE

WON’T SETTLE

KNEE DEEP

PERFECTLY IMPERFECT

US

FIX

TEETH

BLOOD

WHAT IF I DIED?

London-bred BONES UK are vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones and guitarist Carmen Vandenberg, who unapologetically speak their truth and combine the disconnect between the status quo and the glorious world inside their heads through heavy rock riffs and rough-edged electronics. Their self-titled debut album in 2019 earned them their first GRAMMY nomination in Best Rock Performance for the highly acclaimed song, “Pretty Waste” and the cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans,” which accumulated a total of 66M+ streams worldwide to date. They’ve appeared on The Howard Stern Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers with accolades from The FADER, Alternative Press, Billboard, Kerrang!, Guitar World, Premier Guitar, Loudwire, NME, and more.

BONES UK have been releasing singles, remixes and touring extensively with Smashing Pumpkins, Bush, Korn, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, The Cult, The Struts, Tom Morello, Grandson, and Simple Creatures, to name a few. The duo will be on the Loaded Greatest Hits Tour this summer with Bush starting August 16 in Sterling Heights, Michigan and concluding on September 15 in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

TOUR DATES:

Loaded Greatest Hits Tour with Bush

8/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

8/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

8/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

8/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09/4 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

09/5 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/7 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

09/8 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

9/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Photo Credit: Jason Denton

Comments