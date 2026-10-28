Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BLANCMANGE to Reissue First Three Studio Albums on Vinyl and CD
The synth-pop band's landmark releases from the early 1980s will include B-sides, extended versions, and remixes on both formats.
UK synth-pop outfit Blancmange's first three studio albums: Happy Families (1982), Mange Tout (1984) and Believe You Me (1985) are to be reissued by London Records on LP and CD, revisiting a landmark period in the history of British electronic pop. Each album features freshly restored artwork and will be available on vinyl (new 2026 vinyl cuts, faithfully following the original track listings), and on CD, each featuring bonus tracks including B-sides, extended versions and remixes.
Originally released within a remarkably prolific run of four years, the three first Blancmange albums capture Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe at their most inventive, combining infectious synth-pop melodies with restless experimentation, distinctive rhythms and influences that reached well beyond the conventions of mainstream pop, and would go on to inspire a slew of artists including the likes of Moby, John Grant and Honey Dijon.
Blancmange signed with London Records in February 1982 and, with their first flush of early global success of 'Living On The Ceiling,' embarked on one of the great Imperial Phases of synth-pop. Their singles were Radio One hits secretly nourished by the likes of Can and Captain Beefheart, buoyed by off the wall videos and wrapped up in surreal sleeve iconography.
Described by Classic Pop as 'a fine record featuring razor-sharp production, whose impressiveness only improves with age,' 1982's Happy Families is reissued on transparent orange vinyl. The CD version features studio B-sides, some BBC session tracks and contemporary remixes of 'Living On The Ceiling' by Roman Flügel and Richard Norris, both available on CD for the first time.
The 'zesty, eclectic' (Post-Punk Monk) Mange Tout (1984) took Blancmange to New York, recording with producer John Luongo and conjuring a muscular electronic sound, replete with brass stabs and soulful backing vocals. The album is released on transparent green vinyl, with the CD featuring B-sides, extended versions and Honey Dijon's rework of 'Blind Vision,' available here on CD for the first time.
Believe You Me (1985) was the closing chapter of the first part of Blancmange's story, working with soul producer Stewart Levine. The album explored a different balance of electronic instrumentation, strings, woodwind and carefully constructed pop songwriting: 'a selection of songs so varied yet simple that they make the whole thing seem practically effortless' (Smash Hits). The album is pressed on transparent yellow vinyl, and the CD features B-sides and extended versions.
By 1985's end, Neil and Stephen Found themselves drained of inspiration and often recording separately. After a concert for Greenpeace at the Royal Albert Hall in April 1986, Blancmange decided to take a 25-year recuperative pause, coming back up for air for 2011's Blanc Burn album. Due to ill health, Stephen opted to step away from Blancmange duties the following year, leaving Neil to carry on with a series of forward-looking, acclaimed albums including a return to London Records with Private View in 2022. Sadly, Stephen would pass away in September 2025.
These three albums serve to celebrate Neil and Stephen's creative alchemy: a culmination of charisma, sounds and songs that continue to vibrate and inspire to this day. The London Records re-issues are released December 4 and available to pre-order now alongside strictly limited test pressings from The Official Blancmange Store.
Tracklist: Happy Families — 1LP (Clear Orange Vinyl) LMS1725952 / 5061017259527
A1. I Can't Explain
A2. Feel Me
A3. I've Seen The Word
A4. Wasted
A5. Living On The Ceiling
B1. Waves
B2. Kind
B3. Sad Day
B4. Cruel
B5. God's Kitchen
Tracklist: Happy Families — 1CD LMS1725342 / 5061017253426
1. I Can't Explain
2. Feel Me
3. I've Seen The Word
4. Wasted
5. Living On The Ceiling
6. Waves
7. Kind
8. Sad Day
9. Cruel
10. God's Kitchen
11. I Would
12. Running Thin
13. Business steps
14. Living On The Ceiling (Extended Version)
15. Feel Me (Extended 12' Mix)
16. Living On The Ceiling (Roman Flügel Remix)
17. Living On The Ceiling (Richard Norris Remix)
Tracklist: Mange Tout — 1LP (Clear Petrol Green Vinyl) LMS1725953 / 5061017259534
A1. Don't Tell Me
A2. Game Above My Head
A3. Blind Vision
A4. Time Became The Tide
A5. That's Love, That It Is
B1. Murder
B2. See The Train
B3. All Things Are Nice
B4. My Baby
B5. The Day Before You Came
Tracklist: Mange Tout — 1CD LMS1725336 / 5061017253365
1. Don't Tell Me
2. Game Above My Head
3. Blind Vision
4. Time Became The Tide
5. That's Love, That It Is
6. Murder
7. See The Train
8. All Things Are Nice
9. My Baby
10. The Day Before You Came
11. Heaven Knows Where Heaven Is
12. On Our Way To?
13. Vishnu
14. Get Out of That
15. Your Time Is Over
16. Don't Tell Me (Dance Remix)
17. Blind Vision (Honey Dijon Remix)
Tracklist: Believe You Me — 1LP (Clear Yellow Vinyl) LMS1725954 / 5061017259541
A1. Lose Your Love
A2. What's Your Problem?
A3. Paradise Is
A5. 22339
B1. Don't You Love It All
B2. Believe
B3. Lorraine's My Nurse
B4. Other Animals
B5. No Wonder They Never Made It Back!
B6. John
Tracklist: Believe You Me — 1CD LMS1725328 / 5061017253280
1. Lose Your Love
2. What's Your Problem?
3. Paradise Is
4. Why Don't They Leave Things Alone?
5. 22339
6. Don't You Love it All
7. Believe
8. Lorraine's My Nurse
9. Other Animals
10. No Wonder They Made It Back!
11. John
12. I Can See It (7' Version)
13. Side Two
14. Scream Down The House
15. What's Your Problem? (Extended Mix)
16. I Can See It (Extended Mix)
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