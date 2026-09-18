Photos: FLO Taps Honey Dijon for THERAPY AT THE CLUB Remix Project

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

British trio FLO have teamed up with GRAMMY award-winning DJ and producer Honey Dijon for a remix project of their critically acclaimed sophomore album titled 'THERAPY AT THE CLUB: Club Therapy with Honey Dijon', out now via EMI, following the group's first ever headline Asia tour.

Photo Credit: Alex J Piper (hi-res available here)





Photo Credit: Alex J Piper (hi-res available here)





'Club Therapy with Honey Dijon' sees the internationally acclaimed DJ and producer reimagine eight tracks off FLO's sophomore album including singles 'Don't Break Her Heart', 'Therapy At The Club' and standout tracks 'Pose' and 'Small Doses'.

Speaking about the remixes FLO said: 'Honey Dijon is an absolute icon and someone we've admired for such a long time. We love dance music and recently hung out with Honey in Ibiza and experienced her incredible live show, so when it came to remixing Therapy At The Club, we knew we had to call the queen! We're so grateful and she absolutely killed it!'

Honey Dijon added: 'I first met the girls when they came to one of my shows and we hit it off straight away. Whenever we've bumped into each other since, we've always had really good chemistry, so when they hit me up with this crazy idea to remix the whole album, I loved it. I thought it was such a great way of properly connecting our worlds artistically. They're super talented, the songs and vocals are incredible, and I loved working on them and giving the whole project my club and house edge.'

Therapy At The Club secured FLO their second consecutive UK Top 5 album, following their debut 'Access All Areas' landing at #3 in 2024. The trio also earnt their biggest first week sales in the UK, making history as the first British R&B girl group to debut in the Top 5 with their first two albums. Globally, the album has also earned FLO career best chart placements and first week sales in the US, France and Belgium, alongside first ever entries in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

FLO's second album 'Therapy At The Club' reimagines the club not just as a place of nightlife, but as a site of confession, release and self-possession across the emotional arc of a night out, from pre-game to morning after. Leaning into dark, euphoric R&B and pop with diaristic storytelling, the record explores desire, heartbreak, confidence, and healing in real time, together. Written alongside Amy Allen (Olivia Dean), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams), and Boy Matthews (TWICE, Zayn), and featuring contributions from previous collaborators Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter, 'Therapy At The Club' is a bold showcase of FLO's artistry, with extensive songwriting and production credits from the trio across the album. The 16-track album includes lead single 'Leak It', which earnt FLO their highest charting solo single in the UK, title track 'Therapy At The Club', which was first performed on their acclaimed

THERAPY AT THE CLUB: Club Therapy with Honey Dijon Tracklist

Disc 1

1 - Small Doses (Honey Dijon Remix)

2 - Pose (Honey Dijon Remix)

6 - Call Me (Honey Dijon Remix)

7 - Don't Break Her Heart (Honey Dijon Remix)

8 - Haterbooth (Honey Dijon Remix)

9 - Miss You Missing Me (Honey Dijon Remix)

10 - Touché (Honey Dijon Remix)

11 - Therapy At The Club (Honey Dijon Remix)

Disc 2

1 - Side Effects

2 - Small Doses

3 - Cry Ugly

4 - Leak It

5 - Touché

6 - I Can't Be High Around You Anymore

7 - Sober

8 - Therapy At The Club

9 - Remedied

10 - Pose Ft. Juicy J

11 - Call Me

12 - Sex In Peace Ft. Kwn

13 - Floating

14 - Miss U Missing Me

15 - Don't Break Her Heart

16 - Haterbooth

About FLO

FLO (Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas) are the British R&B girl group redefining the genre and reshaping the modern girl group landscape. Since their breakout single 'Cardboard Box' set the internet ablaze in 2022, the trio has amassed widespread acclaim, millions of fans, and a string of accolades, including winning the BBC Sound of 2023 poll and the BRITs Rising Star Award in the same year—a first for any group. Their debut album 'Access All Areas' made history with a GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B album – the first nomination for a British R&B group in twenty years – and became the highest-charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, debuting at #3 on the UK Album Chart, #1 on the UK Hip-Hop & R&B Chart, and earning a spot on the Billboard Top 200. FLO's meteoric rise has been fueled by their signature blend of classic R&B harmonies, contemporary production, and anthemic storytelling, garnering over 605 million all-time global streams. Having performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Later with Jools Holland, FLO has captivated audiences worldwide, gracing stages from Glastonbury to Coachella and selling out headline shows globally. In 2025, they completed the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades. Over the past few years they've earned nominations from the VMAs, BET Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, and in 2026, they were awarded their very first MOBO for Best R&B/Soul Act. With critical acclaim from Pitchfork (8/10), NME (4 stars), Dazed, and Grammy.com, plus co-signs from Mariah Carey, Victoria Monét, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Kehlani, Doechii, and Brandy, FLO continues to prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

About Honey Dijon

DJ Honey Dijon, born Honey Redmond in Chicago, Illinois, is an internationally acclaimed DJ, producer, and fashion icon. Known for her deep knowledge of house music and dynamic mixing style, she draws from her roots in Chicago's vibrant music scene. Honey Dijon has performed at major clubs and festivals worldwide for the past 20 years. She has worked with major artists such as Madonna and Beyoncé, contributing her unique sound to their projects. In 2023, she won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Album for her work on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance.' In addition to her music career, she is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, collaborating with brands like Ray-Ban, MCM, and Dover Street Market with her own brand, Honey fing Dijon. She serves as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.



Photo Credit: Alex J Piper (hi-res available here)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 16 Hrs 18 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link