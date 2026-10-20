FLO to Launch THERAPY AT THE CLUB Tour Starting January 2027
The British girl group will play their biggest US headline tour in nearly two decades across North America, Europe and the UK.
FLO has shared a visualiser for sophomore album track 'I Can't Be High Around You Anymore.' The visualiser comes after the announcement of their global 2027 tour, which will be the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades and will see FLO play their first headline arena show at London's OVO Arena Wembley.
Watch the 'I can't be high around you anymore (Lyric video)' here:
https://flo.lnk.to/ICBHAYA_video
Kicking off in Seattle, WA on January 22nd, the 'Therapy At The Club' tour will see FLO headline their biggest venues across North America, including New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall, LA's YouTube Theater and Washington DC's The Anthem, across 17 dates. The tour will then head to Europe in March, with major shows in Cologne, Amsterdam and Paris, before the trio return to the UK to play Manchester's O2 Apollo and their biggest headline show to date at London's OVO Arena Wembley on March 12th.
Full dates are listed below, and more ticket information can be found at flolikethis.com.
Therapy At The Club Tour Dates
22 Jan - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA
24 Jan - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA
26 Jan - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA
27 Jan - YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA
29 Jan - SOMA - San Diego, CA
30 Jan - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
2 Feb - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX
3 Feb - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX
5 Feb - Alabama Theater - Birmingham, AL
9 Feb - House of Blues - Orlando, FL
10 Feb - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA
12 Feb - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
13 Feb - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY
16 Feb - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark - Philadelphia, PA
17 Feb - The Anthem - Washington, DC
19 Feb - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
21 Feb - Rebel - Toronto, ON
5 Mar - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
7 Mar - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands
8 Mar - Zénith - Paris, France
10 Mar - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
12 Mar - OVO Arena Wembley - London, UK
The tour announcement follows the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Therapy At The Club,' and subsequent remix project 'THERAPY AT THE CLUB: Club Therapy with Honey Dijon.' The album secured FLO their second consecutive UK Top 5 album, following their debut 'Access All Areas' landing at #3 in 2024. The trio also earnt their biggest first week sales in the UK, making history as the first British R&B girl group to debut in the Top 5 with their first two albums. Globally, the album has also earned FLO career best chart placements and first week sales in the US, France and Belgium, alongside first ever entries in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
Listen to 'Therapy At The Club' here: https://flo.lnk.to/TherapyAtTheClub
Listen to 'THERAPY AT THE CLUB: Club Therapy with Honey Dijon' here: https://flo.lnk.to/TATC-HoneyDijon
FLO's second album 'Therapy At The Club' reimagines the club not just as a place of nightlife, but as a site of confession, release and self-possession across the emotional arc of a night out, from pre-game to morning after. Leaning into dark, euphoric R&B and pop with diaristic storytelling, the record explores desire, heartbreak, confidence, and healing in real time, together. Written alongside Amy Allen (Olivia Dean), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams), and Boy Matthews (TWICE, Zayn), and featuring contributions from previous collaborators Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter, 'Therapy At The Club' is a bold showcase of FLO's artistry, with extensive songwriting and production credits from the trio across the album. The 16-track album includes lead single 'Leak It,' which earnt FLO their highest charting solo single in the UK, title track 'Therapy At The Club,' which was first performed on their acclaimed
About FLO
FLO (Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas) are the British R&B girl group redefining the genre and reshaping the modern girl group landscape. Since their breakout single 'Cardboard Box' set the internet ablaze in 2022, the trio has amassed widespread acclaim, millions of fans, and a string of accolades, including winning the BBC Sound of 2023 poll and the BRITs Rising Star Award in the same year—a first for any group. Their debut album 'Access All Areas' made history with a GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B album – the first nomination for a British R&B group in twenty years – and became the highest-charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, debuting at #3 on the UK Album Chart, #1 on the UK Hip-Hop & R&B Chart, and earning a spot on the Billboard Top 200. FLO's meteoric rise has been fueled by their signature blend of classic R&B harmonies, contemporary production, and anthemic storytelling, garnering over 605 million all-time global streams. Having performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Later with Jools Holland, FLO has captivated audiences worldwide, gracing stages from Glastonbury to Coachella and selling out headline shows globally. Over the past few years they've earned nominations from the MTV VMAs, BET Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, and in 2026, they were awarded their very first MOBO for Best R&B/Soul Act. With critical acclaim from Pitchfork (8/10), NME (4 stars), Dazed, and Grammy.com, plus co-signs from Mariah Carey, Victoria Monét, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Kehlani, Doechii, and Brandy, FLO continues to prove they are a force to be reckoned with. With the release of their sophomore album 'Therapy At The Club,' the trio remains unstoppable – solidifying their status as the future of R&B and global girl group excellence.
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