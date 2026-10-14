BGR! LIVE to Launch National Arena Tour in Early 2027

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Beverly Bond, founder and CEO of the award-winning media, entertainment, philanthropic, and lifestyle brand BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, and Black Promoters Collective (BPC), one of the world's leading Black-owned live entertainment companies, announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to launch BGR! LIVE. The platform will encompass a multi-city arena tour, premium concerts, and festivals.

For two decades, BLACK GIRLS ROCK! has recognized, elevated, and amplified the voices and achievements of Black women and girls through its signature awards show, live events, community engagement, and youth empowerment programs. BGR! LIVE expands the brand's reach, bringing its cultural legacy to arena stages across the country.

'I'm thrilled to launch BGR! LIVE with Black Promoters Collective, an exceptional team of industry leaders with a proven track record of delivering world-class tours,' said Beverly Bond. 'Our partnership combines that expertise with the audience connection and cultural identity that make BLACK GIRLS ROCK! distinctive. Together, we're opening a new era for the brand, bringing our creative vision and cultural impact to the grandest stages through extraordinary experiences that celebrate Black music, artistry, and community.'

'Our investment in BGR! LIVE reflects our conviction that BLACK GIRLS ROCK! can command a major place in national touring,' said Gary Guidry. 'Beverly Bond has built an institution with enduring cultural authority that has helped define how Black women are celebrated. We are committed to building a lasting business together and delivering live experiences that set a high standard for the industry.'

The inaugural BGR! LIVE arena tour will launch in early 2027, bringing the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! experience to select cities across the United States.

About Black Girls Rock!

Founded in 2006 by DJ, producer, and author Beverly Bond, BLACK GIRLS ROCK! is a brand dedicated to celebrating and empowering Black women and girls. Spanning media, entertainment, and philanthropy, the platform celebrates Black women's achievements and amplifies their voices through its internationally acclaimed BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, original content, live experiences and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of the same name that provides mentorship and leadership programs for teen girls of color.

For more information, visit www.blackgirlsrock.com.

About the Black Promoters Collective

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list (#39) and the #3 Global Top Urban Promoter/Producer, BPC continues to redefine excellence in the live event space. A 100% Black-owned business, the BPC is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies with a shared mission: to be the world's leading producer of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences.

Learn more at www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

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