BELLES Releases Debut Album MIDWESTERN

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Rising Country music artist Belles is ushering in the next generation of female Country music with the release of her debut album, Midwestern, out now via East Music Row Records. The album reflects on her upbringing and is a culmination of influences that weaves a narrative about chasing big dreams, falling in and out of love, and staying grounded to your roots. Described as having '…a penetrating voice, melodic command, strong hooks and a revisionist take on Country's established textures' by Billboard, Belles is a legacy in the making.

The album is led by her viral and charting single, 'Son of Jolene' featuring the late global icon, Dolly Parton. Written by Kelli Belles, Dan Harrison, Tyler Bank and Dolly Parton, the song takes the iconic story from Parton's massive 1973 hit, 'Jolene,' and as a continuation of the tale, imagines if the titular character's son would take after his flirtatious mother. The song is Parton's last collaboration released prior to her passing and marks her return to radio with an original track since her 2006 duet with Brad Paisley, 'When I Get Where I'm Going,' which reached #1. Parton told PEOPLE Magazine, 'When I heard 'Son of Jolene,' I thought it was very clever. No one had ever thought of it that way.' The song made its Billboard Hot Shots Debut at #51 (9.12.26 closing chart) and garnered 1 million monthly listeners for Belles. The song is also making strong headway overseas after recently being added to rotation at BBC Radio 2.

Midwestern also features previously released tracks 'The Ballad of Buster B. Cheating,' 'Hell I Won't,' 'I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much),' 'Everything but Over You,' and focus track, 'Disco Rodeo.' The latter is a fun-loving party anthem that Belles describes as 'a magical bar I made up in my head - a place where you can let loose, be completely yourself and become whoever you want to be. All you need is a pair of cowboy boots and a little imagination.'

On July 30th, Belles made Grand Ole Opry history as the first woman from her home state of Nebraska to step into the hallowed circle. She took the opportunity to share the story of her grandmother who had dreamed of seeing her take the Opry stage. Joined by Johnny Gates, Belles performed her song 'Halfway to the Opry.' On November 7, 2026, Belles will also be making her Ryman Auditorium debut with Craig Morgan.

Belles has been on the road throughout 2026 on her Songs and Stories Tour meeting fans from across the country. The ambitious tour included 50 show dates and 40+ radio visits and will carry through the end of the year. Kicking off 2027, Belles will be headed across the pond for Country 2 Country, Europe's largest multi-day Country music festival. She will be featured as one of their Spotlight artists and will be performing in the AO Arena (Manchester-3.12.27), OVO Hydro (Glasgow-3.13.27), and the O2 (London-3.14.27). She will also be making appearances at festival dates in Rotterdam, Netherlands (3.5.27) and Berlin, Germany (3.6.27).

On October 16th, Belles will be appearing on one of the UK's most-watched and top-ranking entertainment shows, 'Strictly Come Dancing.' As her debut album drops, Belles will be performing the iconic tune, 'Jolene,' during a special tribute to Dolly Parton.

About Belles

Omaha-born and Nashville-based, Belles (Kelli Belles) is carving out her own lane in country music with sharp songwriting, charisma, and a modern edge rooted in classic country storytelling. Inspired by icons like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, Belles blends Midwest grit with charisma, building an audience through her live shows and songs that feel both timeless and fresh.

With more than 100M+ cumulative streams and 1.5M social followers, Belles is quickly becoming one of Nashville's emerging artists. Her 2026 release, 'Son of Jolene' featuring Dolly Parton, generated major buzz and marked a defining moment in her career. 'When I heard 'Son of Jolene,' I thought it was very clever. No one had ever thought of it that way,' Parton shared with PEOPLE. The release followed the viral hit 'Crazy As Me,' and helped drive multiple sold-out dates on her headline Crazy As Me Tour.

Belles has been on her 45-city Songs & Stories Tour as she prepares for the release of her debut album, Midwestern, set for release on October 16th. The album is a collection of stories about chasing big dreams, falling in and out of love, and staying grounded in your roots, which she recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Belles is booked by WME, managed by Red Light Management, signed to East Music Row Records, and published by Deluge Music.

Tracklist

Son of Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)

Disco Rodeo

The Ballad of Buster B. Cheating

Hell I Won't

I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much)

Everything but Over You

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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