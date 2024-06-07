BATHE ALONE Release New Album 'I Don't Do Humidity'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlanta dream pop artist Bathe Alone shares their new album, I Don’t Do Humidity.

The moniker for multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone, who works closely with producer Damon Moon (Curtis Harding, Lunar Vacation & more), the new album unpacks her recent divorce and toxic friendships. Crone poured her divorce experience into what is the most raw, experimental, and personal project of her career while discovering a newfound confidence in her vocal abilities. It features a kaleidoscopic array of swirling synths, moody minor-key melodies, lush vocal layers, and hazy, crystalline production, courtesy of Moon and his Atlanta studio, Standard Electric Recorders Co.

While the whole of I Don’t Do Humidity processes the lead-up and fallout of Crone’s 2021 divorce, the title actually refers to the evolution of another formative relationship, this time with an old friend. Crone found a useful metaphor in an oppressive weather pattern. "When you're in humidity, you feel sticky and weighed down,” she explains. “Everything feels heavier in the atmosphere. It just made sense to me—to compare them to water in a negative way."

To go with the release, Chrone shares a music video for the release focus track, “Victims,” adding, “As things were falling apart, I was seeking support and confiding in my friends. To them, it was comically obvious that what was happening to my husband was manipulation 101. After learning more about the steps of manipulation, I was dumbfounded at how it reflected the whole situation back at me. The lyrics may seem ridiculous, but they're all things that were actually said to my husband. It's written entirely from the perspective of the other woman. To me, this song is the centerpiece of the album."

Growing up with a formal background in classical music, Crone first burrowed her way into the Peach State's indie scene as a teenager. She picked up drums, guitar, and bass early on and sharpened her skills playing in various bands, including touring as the drummer for the buzzy Girlpuppy. The band was founded on her skills as a drummer, with influences from punk to ambient guitar drenched in delay. In March, the band played six packed SXSW showcases, including the Unofficial Paste Magazine Party, and opened for Bombay Bicycle Club in Atlanta. While primarily the project of Crone, she enlists a full band of five other talented musicians, including Damon, to perform live, creating layered soundscapes and enthralling performances that have caught the attention of their peers. Bathe Alone has recently supported other artists like Jadu Heart, Beabadoobee, Vacations, and Last Dinosaurs. Tonight, they will play a special free album release day show as part of Musicians Corner in Nashville at Centennial Park, along with the Seratones and Frances Cone.

I Don’t Do Humidity Tracklisting

1. Lake Sympathy

2. $35 CoPay

3. Caramelize

4. Gemini

5. Fear Everything

6. Archive 81

7. Blame Me

8. Victims

9. Fresh Start

10. 4ever

11. Call Me Back

12. Dreamboy

Photo credit: Melissa Chilson

