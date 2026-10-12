Ayra Starr to Launch STARRGIRL World Tour January–April 2027
The Grammy-nominated Afrobeats artist will perform across Europe and North America in support of her critically acclaimed new album.
Ayra Starr has announced the Starrgirl World Tour, a 20-city international run in support of her latest critically acclaimed new album, Starrgirl, released August 14. The 2X Grammy-nominated global Afrobeats artist will play dates across Europe and North America in early 2027.
The Starrgirl World Tour kicks off in Europe on January 20 at Live Music Hall in Cologne, Germany, and hits major cities including Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Zurich, and Brussels before wrapping the leg in London on February 2. The tour then arrives in North America on March 18 at House of Blues in Houston, and hits cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more, before wrapping on April 14 at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Before taking Starrgirl around the world in 2027, Ayra will close out this year with a special return to Africa. Further details will be announced soon.
Starrgirl notably debuted at No. 2 on Spotify's Top Albums Global Chart, earning 3.9 million streams on Spotify in its first full day globally, and notably debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music's album chart in 15 countries. Building on the album's momentum, Ayra Starr released the official video for 'Heaven Baby' featuring ZAYN last week. 'Heaven Baby,' quickly became a viral fan favorite track garnering over 43.2 million global streams, and reaching No. 1 on Shazam Global Viral chart within the first week of its release. Yesterday, Ayra made history as the first Afrobeats artist to headline an NFL International Game halftime show, taking the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the Philadelphia Eagles–Jacksonville Jaguars matchup.
Now with over 7 billion global streams, 1 billion YouTube views and a string of instantly-recognizable collaborations across different genres, Ayra Starr brings her culture with her wherever she goes, breaking barriers and creating 'firsts' for African artists.
Starrgirl is out now via Mavin Records/Republic Records and can be heard here.
Tickets
Tickets - North America: Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale beginning on Tuesday, October 13 at 10 am local time and a Spotify Reserved presale beginning on Tuesday, October 13 at 2 pm local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday, October 14 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 16 at 10am local time at Livenation.com.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Starrgirl World Tour in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, October 13 at 10 am local time to Thursday, October 15 at 10pm local time. Verizon Shine awards customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.
Spotify Reserved: Introducing Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. For the first time, eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their favorite artist's show set aside for them to purchase during the presale. Reserved is a Spotify Premium benefit that turns real fandom into first access. Visit Spotify.com/Reserved to learn more. Ayra Starr's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible U.S Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.
Tickets - Europe/UK: Tickets will be available starting an artist and Mastercard presale beginning on Wednesday, October 14 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 16 at 10am local time at Livenation.com.
Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France, Italy and Belgium. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday 14th October, 10AM local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the countries listed and the UK from Friday 16th October 10AM local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, post-show meet & greet and photo opportunity, autographed tour poster, early entry prior to public doors & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
General onsale begins Friday, October 16 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.
Tour Dates
Europe / UK
Wed, Jan 20 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
Thurs, Jan 21 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
Sun, Jan 24 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris
Wed, Jan 27 – Milan, IT – Fabrique
Fri, Jan 29 – Zurich, CH – X-tra
Sun, Jan 31 – Brussels, BE – Forest National
Tue, Feb 2 – London, UK – Shepherd's Bush Empire
North America
Thu, Mar 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Fri, Mar 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Sun, Mar 21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Wed, Mar 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu, Mar 25 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Fri, Mar 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
Sun, Mar 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Mon, Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tue, Mar 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Thu, Apr 1 – Chicago, IL – Park West =
Fri, Apr 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Mon, Apr 5 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Wed, Apr 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
= Non Live Nation Date
About Ayra Starr
2X Grammy-nominated global Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr has quickly become one of this generation's most undeniable new voices in music. Renowned for her anthemic Afrobeats tracks and unapologetic style, the Beninese-Nigerian artist has amassed critical acclaim from tastemaker press, a massive international following, over 7 billion global streams, and 1 billion YouTube views. Following the release of her defining debut album 19 & Dangerous, her position as Africa's hottest rising star has seen Ayra Starr tapped for collaborations with some of music's biggest names, including Wizkid, Stormzy, Rema, Coldplay, and co-signs from the likes of Rihanna. The rising star gained major traction over the last few years but vaulted to the forefront of Afrobeats with 2022's 'Rush,' which gathered nearly 1 billion global streams and attracted R&B icon Kelly Rowland on a high-powered remix.
Ayra notably picked up nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, MTV VMAs, and Soul Train Awards. She made history at the MOBO Awards as the first African woman to win Best International Act and the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act. She earned her first Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for 'Rush,' cementing her as the first and youngest Nigerian female artist ever nominated in that category in 2024. Her momentum continued the next year with another Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for her electrifying collaboration with Wizkid on 'Gimme Dat.' Ayra continued to make waves with smash hits 'Hot Body,' 'Who's Dat Girl,' and 'Where Do We Go' which she performed on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year.
Now entering a bold new era, Ayra Starr released her highly anticipated album Starrgirl in August, featuring the hit single 'Where Do We Go,' which was released earlier this year and has already amassed over 10 million streams. A genre-breaking, generation-defining talent, Ayra Starr continues to bring Afrobeats to the forefront in the U.S. and across the world, redefining what it means to be a global superstar.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...