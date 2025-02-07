Ava Max Shares Inspirational New Single 'Lost Your Faith'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ava Max has officially marked the beginning of a career-defining era with her inspirational and anthemic new single "Lost Your Faith," out now and available on all platforms.

"Lost Your Faith" serves as a heartfelt reminder that even in the darkest of days, we must not lose faith, also offering an enticing glimpse of what's to come from the multi-platinum selling artist who has teased that a bigger body of work is on the way.

"Lost Your Faith is a message of love and hope." Ava Max shares. "Somewhere in the wreckage, you realize you're still standing. You piece yourself back together-not into who you were, but someone stronger, someone more certain of their own light."

The new single follows an epic 2024 for Ava Max, who left us all craving more with her infectious holiday song "1 Wish." She continues to command dancefloors all over the world with international smash hits such as her collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, "Forever Young," which reached Top 10 on Top 40 Radio in the US, as well as string of unstoppable bangers including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which has already earned over 600 million global streams and has reached top 10 in several countries since its release.

About Ava Max

In 2023 Ava Max released her acclaimed sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. The album - which followed Ava's RIAA Platinum-certified blockbuster debut, 2020's Heaven & Hell - is highlighted by such passionately self-assured singles as "Ghost," "One of Us," "Cold As Ice," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons," "Maybe You're The Problem," and "Million Dollar Baby," the latter of which is joined by an official music video, directed by Andrew Donoho (Khalid, Janelle Monae, Paul McCartney), currently boasting over 44M views HERE. In addition, her worldwide #1, RIAA Platinum-certified collaboration with Tiësto, "The Motto," with the official music video amassing over 179M views HERE.

Ava also released "Choose Your Fighter" which was among the fan favorites featured on Barbie The Album, Atlantic Records' GRAMMY Award-winning, worldwide chart-topping musical companion to the critically acclaimed Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. In addition, 2023 saw Ava partner with Brazilian DJ Alok for the global dance hit, "Car Keys (Ayla)," joined by an official companion video streaming HERE.

Last year also saw Ava embark on her biggest world tour to date, with a sold out EU/UK run including stops in the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Spain, and Finland. North American dates were highlighted by stops at such vaunted venues as New York's Irving Plaza and Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre.

