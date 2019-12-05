Authority Zero Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With 2 Disc Set

Long-running Mesa, AZ-based melodic punk/rock/reggae act Authority Zero will ring in their 25 year anniversary as a band, with the release of 'Live At The Rebel Lounge,' a 24-track double LP consisting of the band's greatest hits and fan favorites, recorded live last July in front of a rapturous hometown crowd over 2 sold-out nights at Phoenix's The Rebel Lounge.

Accompanying the live album is 'Authority Zero: Twenty Five Years In The Pit' a limited-run 136-page hardbound retrospective photo book by David LeRoy Hunsaker, featuring over 250 images, which documents the band's history over the last quarter-century.

'Live At The Rebel Lounge' and photo book is available exclusively via Zia Records.

Purchase here.

Additionally, the band is headlining the '25 Year Tour' which kicked off last night in Tucson, AZ. The trek culminates with a hometown show at Tempe's Marquee Theater on December 28.

See all upcoming tour dates below.

Frontman Jason Devore says, "It's been twenty-five long and amazing years. Years filled with music, friendships both old and new, memories, chaos, passion, happiness, and pain. This album is a landmark in all of our history books and a celebration to all who have endured this journey along the way. Let the music play on long after we're gone. Thank you all."





Related Articles View More Music Stories