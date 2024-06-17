Austin Snell to Embark on Headlining 'Still Bleeding' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising country star Austin Snell has announced his upcoming ‘The Still Bleeding Tour.’ The 11-date headlining trek, named for Snell’s debut album, will kick off on October 24, 2024, in Kansas City, MO, including stops in Boston, New York, Toronto and more. Snell is set to release the highly anticipated, full-length debut Still Bleeding via River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville on June 28. The album traverses the emotional landscapes of mental health, fast-paced living, and the necessity of compassion, all amplified by dark-energy guitars. Tickets for the tour will be on sale starting June 21st at 10 am LOCAL.

“I am incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities my band and I have been given this year. Touring is something that we love to do, and we are more than ready to get out there and play the songs from Still Bleeding for the fans,” says Snell. “I am so proud of these songs, and I want every show to reflect the work we have put into this.”

The release of Still Bleeding follows Snell's acclaimed 2022 EP, Muddy Water Rockstar, which cemented his status as a rising country star to watch. His raw debut singles, "Excuse the Mess" and "Wasting All These Tears," have helped to propel him to 235+ million global career streams and secured him a coveted Highway Find as well as as the first country artist in SiriusXM/Pandora’s artist accelerator program.

You can also catch Snell opening for Jason Aldean on the 2024 Highway Desperado tour. For tickets and more information, visit austinsnell.com and follow him on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tour Dates:

10.24 - Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, MO

10.25 - Hi-Fi Indy - Indianapolis, IN

10.26 - District 142 - Wyandotte, MI

11.7 - Druid City Music Hall - Tuscaloosa, AL*

11.8 - Dirty Boots - Augusta, GA

11.21 - Paradise Music Hall - Boston, MA

11.22 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

11.23 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

12.5 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

12.6 - Joe’s On Weed - Chicago, IL

12.7 - Crusens - Peoria, IL

*Festival Date

About Austin Snell:

Keeping country’s tradition of exposed emotional nerve endings alive – with a raw new sound of his own design – River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville’s Austin Snell is a rising singer-songwriter whose work presents anguish and ecstasy in harrowing high definition. Now rising up the country radio charts with his dashboard-pounding “Pray All the Way Home,” the emerging “grunge country” hitmaker boasts 235+ million global career streams and an exponentially growing fanbase, with a series of digital hits and a debut album to his credit. Born in Georgia and a veteran of the U.S. Airforce, hard rock and country radio formed the bedrock of Snell’s musical education, with artists like Nickelback and Alan Jackson in heavy rotation. Breaking out through a series of deeply personal self-written songs posted online during COVID-19, Snell’s first hit, “Excuse the Mess,” featured heavily distorted dark-energy guitars, thundering drums, and a wounded vocal at the end of its rope – and after a series of attention-grabbing early EPs, his introspective songcraft has now reached the level of an emotional x-ray. Dropping his full-length album debut Still Bleeding in 2024, Snell matches his country foundation with hard-rocking guitars, hip-hop beats, and the warm metallic buzz of a rip-saw vocal, as songs filled with inner conflict reveal a cycle of blackouts, breakdowns, and redemption – classic themes wrapped in new school sonics. All but one was co-written by the cutting-edge country artist himself, and along with accolades as a SiriusXM Highway Find and inclusion on the network’s Artist Accelerator program, Snell will join Jason Aldean’s 2024 Highway Desperado tour this summer.

