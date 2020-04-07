August Burns Red Shares 'Bones' Video

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet AUGUST BURNS RED -JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass]-have just shared the video for "Bones."



Watch it below!



"The video for 'Bones' is possibly the coolest music video we've ever done," says Rambler. "It takes the song title quite literally, and creates an awesome and visually stunning video. It was a weird video for us to shoot, because for the vast majority of it we had to stand perfectly still, so all of the x-ray and other effects could line up properly. That's definitely a departure from a usual music video where you are supposed to bang your head as hard as possible all day long. We've been at this for a while so our old 'Bones' (wink) were happy for the change of pace."



ABR's eighth full length, Guardians, is out now on Fearless Records. Check out the Apple Music track-by-track rundown here.



The album has received acclaim from Forbes, Alternative Press, Loudwire, Billboard, which dubbed Guardians "their heaviest album yet," and Substream. The band also appeared on the MetalSucks podcast and spoke to Metal Injection about navigating the COVID-19 situation.







GUARDIANS TRACK LISTING:

"The Narrative"

"Bones"

"Paramount"

"Defender"

"Lighthouse"

"Dismembered Memory"

"Ties That Bind"

"Bloodletter"

"Extinct by Instinct"

"Empty Heaven"

"Three Fountains"





