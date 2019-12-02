Audiomack Partners With Ghana's Afrochella Festival For 'Rising Stars' Initiative

Today, preeminent artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack has announced a partnership with Afrochella Festival in Ghana. The two will work to increase visibility and support for emerging musical talent throughout Africa.

Kicking off this international alliance, Audiomack and Afrochella have teamed up to host "Rising Stars," a platform to uncover up-and-coming talent across the continent.

Check Out the official Afrochella Playlist below!

Hundreds of African artists submitted their music and portfolio to Audiomack for the chance to perform at Afrochella Festival in Accra, Ghana, alongside a powerhouse lineup on December 28 at El Wak Stadium.

Launching today is an Audiomack curated playlist, Africa Rising, featuring 25 of the best submissions. Audiomack's user base of over 10M users will vote on a winner, through a combination of streams, favorites, and shares. The artist with the highest engagement will win a $1,000 USD cash prize a studio session at BBNZ live.

The top seven artists will receive a slot to perform onstage at Afrochella Festival!

Audiomack will also be sponsoring a panel discussion at Afrochella to promote the visibility of African talent and community empowerment. The panel will be comprised of music and media leaders such as Ivie Ani, Tenille Clarke, Juls (Producer), and more.

Afrochella founder Abdul Karim-Abdullah commented, "This partnership is our way of ensuring Africa's rising stars have an opportunity to maximize their reach; as well as ensure a fair and transparent process for selecting opening acts."

"From day one, we've recognized the importance of African music and artists to the rest of the world and to our platform," added Audiomack CMO and Co-Founder David Ponte. "By investing back into African culture and communities through events like Afrochella, we want to provide exposure and support to talented artists across the continent."

This year marks the third annual Afrochella Festival and the official closing event for Ghana's Year of Return-a campaign marking the 400 years of the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown, Virginia.

"Rising Stars" is underway now and closes December 17, 2019. Artists can apply and find all information at: https://afrochellarisingstar.carrd.co/

Audiomack's partnership with Afrochella is the latest in a series of high-profile moves by the platform in 2019, which includes a licensing deal with Warner Music Group and a live-events tour with Live Nation Urban.





