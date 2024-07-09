Atlas Genius and Robert DeLong to Embark on Co-Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian alternative rock band Atlas Genius and electronic artist / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist Robert DeLong are set to play a co-headline tour kicking off September 8 in Chicago and running throughout the US until October 21, when it concludes at Los Angeles’ Echoplex. Tickets go on-sale for the run this Friday, July 12 at 10 AM local time. A full list of dates is below.

“It’s been six years since our last proper tour,” says Keith Jeffrey of Atlas Genius. “We are thrilled and honored to share the stage with Robert DeLong, one of the most innovative and creative artists and performers of the last decade.”

Australian-based brothers, Atlas Genius recently announced their first album in nine years, End of the Tunnel, due out on September 6. The band has already shared four songs from the album including the lead single “On A Wave,” along with "Don't Let Love Be A Stranger," “Nobody Loves Like You” and “Romans.”

The upcoming tour will mark the band’s first tour in 6 years. 2024 also marks the 11-year anniversary of the band’s debut album When It Was Now, which features top charting songs including the certified platinum “Trojans” which hit #3 on the US Alternative charts and “If So” which peaked at #8.

“I'm very excited to hit the road this fall with Atlas Genius,” said DeLong. “‘Trojans’ has been a personal favorite earworm since I first heard it, and I’m pumped to share the stage with them! I've been writing and recording my newest album, Playlist of Doom (which drops at the start of the tour on September 13th), and I can't wait to play some new jams for y’all, and as always, rock all the classics and fan favorites. I’ll be seeing you!”

DeLong recently announced his newest album, Playlist of Doom, set for release September 13 through Round Hill Records. At that time he revealed “soft boy,” a track with an upbeat pop-sounding veneer disguising a reflective look at society’s distaste for men expressing emotion. “Soft boy” premiered on SiriusXM’s AltNation on July 3 and has begun climbing the Alternative Radio chart. It follows the Latin-tinged “Deserve It All (feat. Pahua)” as the second song released from the upcoming album.

About Atlas Genius:

Their Father was a self made man. He started as a miner, miles below the Australian earth before becoming a successful engineer. But his dreams fell apart following an incapacitating heart attack and a 2 year battle for his life. While their mother tended to their ailing father, the 3 teenage sons, Keith, Steven & and Michael grew up quickly having to provide for the family. Eldest Keith’s job at KFC wasn’t enough, so the Jeffery brothers started playing gigs to pay the family’s bills. Even the youngest, 14 year old drummer Michael, had to balance school work and early mornings with their late night cover band shows in the local Adelaide clubs. After a few years and the healing of their father, the band built a recording studio in their home’s garage. Out of this home studio came the band’s debut album and certified platinum hit single “Trojans.”

Over their career, Atlas Genius has traveled the world supporting Weezer, Blink 182, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, The Neighborhood, Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons, The Kooks, and more. Atlas have performed at some of the most iconic and prestigious festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Bottlerock, Shaky Knees, and Life is Beautiful and has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman, and Jay Leno.

About Robert DeLong:

With more than 200 million streams on Spotify and 43 million views on YouTube, Robert DeLong has established himself as an outlier in the realm of alt rock: an innovator who melds electronic music techniques with personal lyrics and captivating hooks. His fascinating, frenzied one-man live performances have engrossed audiences at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Reading and Leeds. DeLong’s 2014 song “Long Way Down” reached #3 at alternative radio and was the #8 most-played song that year. Alt-rock hits like “Favorite Color Is Blue (feat. k.flay)” and “Don’t Wait Up” followed and established DeLong as a mainstay in the genre.

ATLAS GENIUS AND ROBERT DELONG: FALL 2024 TOUR

SEPTEMBER

8 – Chicago, IL – Taste of Chicago

10 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

11 – Columbus, OH – A&R

13 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

15 – Long Island, NY – Mulcahy’s

17 – New York, NY – Racket

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

22 – Boston, MA – Middle East – Downstairs

24 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

26 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex

27 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

29 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at the Masquerade

OCTOBER

1 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

3 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

4 – Houston, TX – The Heights

5 – Dallas, TX – Kessler

7 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

10 – Denver, CO – Marquis

12 – Bellingham, WA – Bellingham Exit (Wild Buffalo)

14 – Portland, OR – Mission Theatre

16 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

17 – Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium

19 – Costa Mesa, CA – Constellation Room

20 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

