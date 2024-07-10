Art d'Ecco Returns With New Single 'I Feel Alive'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art d’Ecco has returned with his first new music in almost two years, with the single, “I Feel Alive,” out now via Paper Bag Records.

"'I Feel Alive' is about breaking free,” offers Art d’Ecco. "I wanted to tie my love for music to that feeling of being alive - when a song lights you on fire from the inside - it’s a powerful, undeniable emotion.”

Rewind to the summer of 2023 with Art in LA, the track initially emerged as he combed through his iPhone voice memos, looking for some nuggets of inspiration. There he found a loose chord progression and built on the track during some rather spontaneous sessions with Kevin and Charlie from the band Sure Sure. More time was invested back in Vancouver, adding horns and further flourishes, before being mixed by Gus Van Go (Metric/The Beaches) in Toronto. Art's directive to him was, “Go as big and wide as possible!”

Art d'Ecco is widely known for harnessing key musical decades and influences, which he then masterfully genre-bends back into his own stylish, distinctive and subversively catchy sound and vision. Across each of his three albums which include, 2018's Trespasser where d'Ecco blended glam rock, post-punk, and synth pop and evoked the likes of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Robert Smith, to 2021's In Standard Definition and the following year's, After the Head Rush, he added more ambition to the mix, giving his reflections on nostalgia a cinematic sweep.

Art’s music has resonated with an ever-growing audience and international tours with the likes of Hot Chip, Blossoms, The Dandy Warhols, Franz Ferdinand, Temples, L’Eclair and more. Highlighted as one of Rolling Stone’s “Coolest Things We Saw at SXSW 2022”, Art continues to level-up his profile through the recognition of his undeniable talent by music fans, artist peers and industry tastemakers internationally.

More music from Art d'Ecco can be expected very soon, as made apparent by a different forthcoming unreleased track from Art being featured on the hit Crave/Hulu television series Shoresy's Season 3 finale, which premiered on June 21, and led to the track trending on Shazam.

