Architects Share 'tear gas' Lead Single From New Album
The new album will be out via Epitaph on October 21st.
Architects have announced a brand new studio album entitled the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which will be out via Epitaph on October 21st. The announcement comes with the release of lead single "tear gas", an arena ready anthem packed with industrial stomp.
the classic symptoms of a broken spirit will be the band's 10th studio album and is the follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed album For Those That Wish To Exist. The band barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record.
Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon's Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton. The band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous" the bands drummer and songwriter Dan explains. "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun - it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," agrees frontman Sam Carter.
Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band's post-rock influences as well as now familiar fist pumping anthems such as "when we were young", and new single "tear gas". "Anything is possible - wake up the unstoppable."
Watch the new music video here:
2022 TOUR DATES
Sep 6th - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Sep 8th - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Hall
Sep 9th - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Sep 10th - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Sep 12th - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe - Old National Centre
Sep 13th - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sep 15th - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
Sep 16th - Toronto, ON @ Canada Rebel
Sep 17th - Montreal, QC @ Canada Mtelus
Sep 20th - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - Boston
Sep 21st - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Sep 22nd - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Sep 23rd - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring
Sep 25th - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 26th - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva Theater
Sep 27th - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - Raleigh
Sep 29th - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sep 30th - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct 1st - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Oct 3rd - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater - Dallas
Oct 4th - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
Oct 6th - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct 7th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft
Oct 9th - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Nov 5th - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena*
Nov 6th - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*
Nov 8th - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena*
Nov 9th - Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena*
Nov 11th - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena*
Nov 12th - London, UK @ 02 Arena*
Nov 14th - Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena*
Nov 15th - Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre*
*support for Biffy Clyro