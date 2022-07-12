Architects Share 'tear gas' Lead Single From New Album

Architects have announced a brand new studio album entitled the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which will be out via Epitaph on October 21st. The announcement comes with the release of lead single "tear gas", an arena ready anthem packed with industrial stomp.

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit will be the band's 10th studio album and is the follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed album For Those That Wish To Exist. The band barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record.

Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon's Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton. The band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous" the bands drummer and songwriter Dan explains. "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun - it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," agrees frontman Sam Carter.

Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band's post-rock influences as well as now familiar fist pumping anthems such as "when we were young", and new single "tear gas". "Anything is possible - wake up the unstoppable."

Watch the new music video here:

2022 TOUR DATES

Sep 6th - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sep 8th - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Hall

Sep 9th - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Sep 10th - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Sep 12th - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe - Old National Centre

Sep 13th - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sep 15th - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Sep 16th - Toronto, ON @ Canada Rebel

Sep 17th - Montreal, QC @ Canada Mtelus

Sep 20th - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - Boston

Sep 21st - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sep 22nd - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia

Sep 23rd - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring

Sep 25th - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 26th - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva Theater

Sep 27th - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - Raleigh

Sep 29th - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sep 30th - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct 1st - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Oct 3rd - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater - Dallas

Oct 4th - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

Oct 6th - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct 7th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft

Oct 9th - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Nov 5th - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena*

Nov 6th - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*

Nov 8th - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena*

Nov 9th - Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena*

Nov 11th - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena*

Nov 12th - London, UK @ 02 Arena*

Nov 14th - Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena*

Nov 15th - Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre*

*support for Biffy Clyro