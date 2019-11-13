Apple Music Launches REPLAY Playlists

As we near the end of another decade and the world once again becomes blanketed in layers of holiday nostalgia and pumpkin spice, we invite you take a musical journey down memory lane with the brand new Apple Music Replay. Beginning right now, Apple Music subscribers can relive the highs, lows and in-betweens of 2019 with the songs, artists, and albums that soundtracked and defined their year. Additionally, with Apple Music Replay we create a playlist with your top songs for 2019-AAAAAND one for every year that you have been an Apple Music subscriber. You can also save these to your library and share them with your friends. Apple Music Replay was built to celebrate your favorite music from our growing catalog of over 60M songs.

More details:

Get your Replay playlists - Now get a playlist with your top songs for 2019- and one for every year you've subscribed to Apple Music. Add your Replay playlists to your library to collect them all.

See your top songs, artists, and albums - Dive into the songs, artists, and albums that have defined your year of music.

Share Apple Music Replay - Like your Replay playlist and think others will too? Share it with others just like any other playlist in your library.

Access Apple Music Replay all year long- Your Apple Music Replay playlist and data insights update on Sundays with your latest listening activity. Check back early next year to start keeping up with your favorite music in 2020 from our growing catalog of more than 60 million songs.





