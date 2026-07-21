Andrea Bocelli to Release 30th Anniversary ROMANZA Edition and Rarities Collection

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Andrea Bocelli is to release two new collections tied to the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough album ROMANZA: a 30th Anniversary Edition of the original record and a separate Rarities: Collectors Edition featuring previously unreleased and hard-to-find material.

On Tuesday, July 21, Bocelli announced the 30th anniversary edition of his landmark album ROMANZA, due out September 25 via Sugar/UMe, and Rarities: Collectors Edition, due out November 20 via Decca.

Released in 1997, ROMANZA launched Bocelli onto the global stage, selling nearly 20 million copies worldwide and becoming one of the best-selling contemporary classical albums of all time. ROMANZA (30th Anniversary) will be available in both standard and deluxe editions. The deluxe package includes gold-colored vinyl, a signed lithograph by Bocelli, and a coffee table book featuring newly commissioned liner notes by acclaimed journalist Craig McLean, tracing Bocelli's extraordinary rise from emerging Italian tenor to one of the world's most celebrated artists. Both editions also feature never-before-seen photographs from the album's recording sessions. The collection brings together all 16 tracks from the original album, including the timeless global hits 'Time to Say Goodbye' with Sarah Brightman and 'Vivo per Lei' featuring Giorgia, as well as a previously unreleased extended version of Bocelli's hit 'Con te Partirò.'

Alongside ROMANZA (30th Anniversary), Bocelli also announced Rarities: Collectors Edition, due out November 20. The limited-edition box set brings together three previously unreleased albums featuring deeply personal recordings released for the first time. The collection includes Le Mie Poesie, featuring brand-new poems written and recited by Bocelli and set to music, alongside the operatic works Torre del Lago and Dall'Archivio (From the Archives). Presented in a numbered collector's box, Rarities: Collectors Edition includes three LPs, three CDs, a bespoke coffee table book featuring never-before-seen photographs from Bocelli's life and career, exclusive personal writings and poetry published in print for the first time, a signed art print, a handcrafted silk scarf, certificate of authenticity, and other collectible keepsakes.

Rarities: Collector's Edition will also have its exclusive unveiling at Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Tuscany, a natural amphitheater in Bocelli's hometown. Showcased in the breathtaking setting that has become synonymous with Bocelli's artistic legacy, the Collector's Edition highlights a carefully curated collection of rare recordings, exclusive content, and beautifully crafted packaging that reflects his extraordinary career. The display invites fans and visitors alike to discover the artistry, history, and enduring cultural impact of Andrea Bocelli in a location that embodies the spirit of his music.

In celebration of the anniversary, Bocelli is embarking on the Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour. The North American tour kicks off on September 8 in Seattle, WA. Produced by AEG Presents, the 2026 Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour will see Bocelli perform in iconic venues across the world, including his return to Madison Square Garden for two nights in New York City, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO, Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, TD Garden in Boston, and more. For more information and tickets, please visit www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.

Maestro Andrea Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists of all time who has sold nearly 90 million records and amassed over 25 billion streams since rising to fame after winning the 1994 Sanremo Music Festival. Renowned for his interpretations of major operatic works under legendary conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Seiji Ozawa, and Zubin Mehta, he has earned six Grammy and six Latin Grammy nominations and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bocelli has performed for four Presidents of the United States, four Popes, the British Royal Family, and at global events around the world including the Olympic Games. Most recently, Bocelli and Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning singer and songwriter EJAE delivered a stunning performance of 'DNA', the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremonies in Mexico City.

ROMANZA (30TH ANNIVERSARY) TRACKLISTING

Side A

1. Con Te Partirò

2. Vivere (Featuring Gerardina Trovato)

3. Per Amore

4. Il Mare Calmo Della Sera

Side B

1. Caruso

2. Macchine Da Guerra

3. Le Tue Parole

4. Vivo Per Lei (Featuring Georgia)

Side C

1. Romanza

2. La Luna Che Non C'e

3. Rapsodia

4. Voglio Restare Cosi

Side D

1. E Chiove

2. Miserere (Featuring John Miles) - Live At Night Of The Proms, Zurich / 1995

3. Time To Say Goodbye (Featuring Sarah Brightman)

4. Con Te Partirò (Extended Version)

RARITIES TRACKLISTING

Disc 1: Le Mie Poesie

Poems written and recited by Andrea, set to music.

Una Voce A Giasir L'Incontro Ascolta Quiete Consiglio La Fortuna Notturno Ricorda Uomo Il Di'

Disc 2: Torre del Lago

Amor vida de mi vida Carmela Autunno Legganda di Guerra Nanni' Nanni' Occhi Turchini Serenata 08 Occhi Di Fata 09 Si Vous L'Aviez Compris 10 Si Ty M'Aiamas 1 Se 12 Vieni

Disc 3: Dall'archivo (From the archives)

Pierre Lentamente Di Tre Cose Ho amato già Inno Per La Pace La Verità Ascoltamii Borgo Natio Io Re con te Nu Vase Pe Na Canzone Il Delfino e la Rose

ROMANZA – 30TH ANNIVERSARY US TOUR DATES

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday, September 12, 2026 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sunday, September 13, 2026 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sunday, September 20, 2026 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Monday, September 21, 2026 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, December 10, 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, December 11, 2026 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, December 13, 2026 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wednesday, December 16, 2026 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, December 17, 2026 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, December 19, 2026 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Monday, December 21, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

The releases accompany Bocelli's ongoing ROMANZA 30TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR. BroadwayWorld previously covered the North American leg of that tour, including arena dates produced by AEG Presents. More information is available in that prior coverage.

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