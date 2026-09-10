Andrea Bocelli to Launch ROMANZA 30th Anniversary Tour January 2027

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Andrea Bocelli has announced new U.S. dates for his 2027 Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his widely acclaimed 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. The tour, in partnership with global wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, will feature many of his famed songs live, including timeless songs like 'Con Te Partirò.'

Produced by AEG Presents, the tour includes nine show dates in major cities across the U.S., including Charlotte, Baltimore, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, and Hollywood, FL. The tour kicks off January 29 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC and concludes with two performances at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on February 12 and 13. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio.

The general ticket on sale begins Friday, September 18 at 10AM local time. Ticket pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, September 15 at 10AM local time for American Express card members, followed by an Andrea Bocelli social fan presale on Wednesday, September 16 at 10AM local time. For full routing and additional information, visit www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.

American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets, beginning Tuesday, September 15 at 10AM local time through Thursday, September 17 at 10PM local time, before the general public on sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences.

The newly announced dates follow a major year for Bocelli as he celebrates the 30th anniversary of his landmark album Romanza. Originally released in 1997, Romanza launched Bocelli onto the global stage, selling nearly 20 million copies worldwide and becoming one of the best-selling contemporary classical albums of all time.

In celebration of the anniversary, Bocelli will release two new collections: Romanza (30th Anniversary), due out September 25 via Sugar/UMe, and Rarities: Collectors Edition, due out November 20 via Decca. The collection brings together all 16 tracks from the original album, including the timeless global hits 'Time to Say Goodbye' with Sarah Brightman and 'Vivo per Lei' featuring Giorgia, as well as a previously unreleased extended version of Bocelli's hit 'Con te Partirò.' The limited-edition box set of Rarities brings together three previously unreleased albums featuring deeply personal recordings released for the first time.

The new dates arrive as Bocelli is in the midst of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, which began earlier this week in Seattle and continues across North America this fall. Upcoming performances include his return to Madison Square Garden for two nights in New York City, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, TD Garden in Boston, and his debut at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO.

Andrea Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists of all time, having sold nearly 90 million records and amassed more than 25 billion streams since rising to fame after winning the 1994 Sanremo Music Festival. Renowned for his interpretations of major operatic works under legendary conductors including Lorin Maazel, Seiji Ozawa and Zubin Mehta, he has earned six Grammy and six Latin Grammy nominations and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bocelli has performed for four Presidents of the United States, four Popes, the British Royal Family and at major global events around the world, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw, the Opening Ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, and FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremonies in Mexico City where he and Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning singer and songwriter EJAE delivered a performance of 'DNA,' the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem.

Romanza – 30th Anniversary 2027 U.S. Tour Dates (on sale September 18)

Friday, January 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sunday, January 31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tuesday, February 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thursday, February 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Friday, February 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, February 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wednesday, February 10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Friday, February 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Saturday, February 13 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Romanza – 30th Anniversary 2026 North American Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Saturday, September 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sunday, September 13 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Tuesday, September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, September 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Friday, September 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sunday, September 20 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Monday, September 21 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, December 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, December 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, December 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wednesday, December 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, December 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, December 19 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Monday, December 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, December 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

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