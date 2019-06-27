Andras Jones to Release Eighth Album on August 8

Writer/Actor/Musician and Radio8Ball podcast host, Andras Jones announced today that his eighth studio album All You Get is confirmed for release on August 8th via LP, CD and digital formats confounding numerologists everywhere.

All You Get is the album Andras Jones has avoided finishing since the turn of the millennium. After a decade of acting in films (Nightmare on Elm St. 4 - The Dream Master), and independent touring with his band The Previous, Jones found himself facing personal crises that mirrored a nation's descent into the future. The record was practically complete but Jones had no energy to share it. Instead, he wrote a book called Accidental Initiations (Sync Book Press), spent eight years (!) "behind the stick" as a bartender, and built the synchronistic musical format known as Radio8Ball. Jones's intimate and often funny performances on the album are sometimes sweet, sometimes daring. But it's the intimacy that comes through as Jones explores the terrain of an impossibly hopeful relationship at the cusp of the 21st century without ever raising his voice, giving the record an almost whispered conspiratorial quality.

Recorded in Vancouver, BC with Canadian Wildman Ford Pier (D.O.A., The Rheostatics) at the helm and featuring a crew of illustrious Canucks like Frazey Ford & Samantha Parton (The Be Good Tanyas), Barry Mirochnik (Neko Case), Keith Rose (The Hanson Brothers) & Veda Hille. Tracks from All You Get include:

1. All You Get

2. The Things I Have to Live Without

3. Natalie Wood said...

4. Spin The Bottle

5. Cartesian Shack

6. Insecurely

7. Jealousy Nation

8. Birthday Boy

9. You Moved to Chicago

10. Epic Teen (Nancy)

11. One More Figure

12. Paint My Day



Every song on this record leads to The Radio8Ball Show, a musical divination podcast Andras has hosted and produced since 1998. Questions from special guests are answered by randomly chosen songs which are performed by a featured songwriter. It's like picking musical tarot cards. With over 600 individual episodes and counting, Radio8Ball was intended as a way to (in Andras' words) "get people to listen selfishly to songs they've never heard before". It's a profound and therapeutic endeavor, inspired by dream seminars his father led in the 1960's and 70's. Featuring celebrities like Viggo Mortensen, Patricia Arquette, Tig Notaro & John C. Reilly and musical guests like Inara George, Jon Auer, Mose Allison & Allen Toussaint, Radio8Ball is ultimately the creation of a songwriter seeking sacred space which is pretty much the theme of "All You Get".

Photo Credit: Sarah Skinner





