Amy Shark Releases Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album

Amy Shark - one of Australia’s most successful artists and an 8 x ARIA award winner - has released her highly anticipated third studio album, Sunday Sadness.

Sunday Sadness features the Gold-accredited release ‘Can I Shower At Yours’, ‘Beautiful Eyes’, ‘Loving Me Lover’, fan-favourite ‘Two Friends’ and latest release ‘My Only Friend’, featuring the one and only Tom DeLonge of blink-182. Sunday Sadness marks the first LP from Shark in three years, following the release of ARIA #1 albums Cry Forever in 2021 and Love Monster in 2018.

Sunday Sadness is an 11-track masterpiece by Shark, featuring the creative contributions of a dream line of up producers including Dann Hume, Kid Harpoon, Joel Little, Jon Hume, Sam de Jong and Matt Corby.

Speaking on the release, Amy shares: "I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too.”

Shark continues: “I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, Sunday Sadness has every emotion I feel, you'll smile in some songs and feel the love - but you'll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night."

Sunday Sadness is set to cement Amy into Australian music royalty; featuring heartbreakingly personal lyricism, delicate harmonies and a confronting emotional warmth that proves why Shark deserves the global stage that’s at her feet.

ABOUT AMY SHARK

After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Amy Shark’s 7x Platinum single ‘Adore’ put her on the map as one of Australia’s most formidable songwriters and saw her perform the hit single on The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

‘Adore’ kickstarted the first of many worldwide tours for Shark, who would later go onto win an ARIA Award for her touring efforts in Australia. ‘Adore’ was followed by APRA award winning (Song Of The Year) 7x Platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, ‘I Said Hi’ and the 2019 4x Platinum single ‘Mess Her Up’. Shark’s debut/breakthrough #1 ARIA album and Platinum-certified LOVE MONSTER was recognised in 2018 with four ARIA awards (Album of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Producer [Dann Hume]) and was nominated for another five. LOVE MONSTER went on to become the highest selling album by an Australian artist for 2018. 2020 saw Amy release her ARIA award winning, 2x Platinum accredited single, ‘Everybody Rise’, which spent 12 weeks in the top 10 Australian airplay chart. Amy’s last album, Gold-certified CRY FOREVER was her second #1 ARIA debut holding the top spot for two weeks consecutively. Shark teamed up with blink-182’s Travis Barker on Gold accredited single ‘C’MON’ and global superstar Ed Sheeran to co-write 2x platinum single ‘Love Song’s Ain’t For Us’ featuring Grammy award winning artist Keith Urban. In 2023, she released now Gold-accredited single ‘Can I Shower At Yours’, graced the cover of Rolling Stone Australia, supported Coldplay for their stadium shows in Perth and made her debut as a judge on Australia Idol – for which she picked up her first Logie, winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

This win inducted Amy into the illustrious club of Australians who have taken home both an ARIA Award and Logie Award. 2024 has been a big year for Amy so far - she returned to her judging role for a hugely successful second season of Australian Idol; announced her upcoming third studio album, Sunday Sadness set for release in August; has released four new singles ‘Beautiful Eyes’, ‘Loving Me Lover’, ‘Two Friends’ and ‘My Only Friend’, and announced an Australian and New Zealand headline tour for October & November.

