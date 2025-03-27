Amy Irving Shares Cover of Willie Nelson-Penned 'If You Want Me To Love You I Will'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Amy Irving has shared “If You Want Me To Love You I Will,” the latest single from her forthcoming album Always Will Be, out April 25 via Queen Of The Castle Records/Missing Piece Records.

Originally written by Willie Nelson for Irving to sing in their 1980 film Honeysuckle Rose, this infectious punk-rock revamp arrives with a high-octane music video featuring styling and makeup by singer-songwriter Shamir. The new song was featured at People who spoke with Irving about Always Will Be and praised its “kaleidoscope of different genres.”

“If You Want Me To Love You I Will” is one of many renditions from her longtime friend Nelson’s iconic catalog that comprises her new album, with special guests including Steve Earle, Amy Helm, Louis Cato, Chris Pierce, Lizzie No and Nelson himself.

Irving will be performing album release shows at New York City’s City Winery on May 4 with guest performances by Steve Earle and Amy Helm, followed by a stop at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY on May 31. For more information and tickets, visit amyirvingmusic.com.

“If You Want Me To Love You I Will” follows the tender “I Wish I Didn’t Love You So” (feat. Steve Earle) and the bittersweet “Always Will Be” (feat. Amy Helm), which garnered praise from Variety, Holler, The Bluegrass Situation and more. The origin of Always Will Be begins with Irving and Nelson’s decades-long friendship after meeting while shooting Honeysuckle Rose. Following a duet reimagining of his song “I’m Waiting Forever,” Nelson proposed that Irving record an album entirely of his work. She took him up on the offer, collaborating again with bandleader Goolis (Jules David Bartkowski) for these 10 genre-defying tracks.

Over Irving’s prolific career, she has been heralded as a “revelation” by Time, while Variety dubbed her “a gifted stage actress of uncompromising integrity.” In February, her beloved, critically acclaimed film Crossing Delancey was added to the Criterion Collection. She recently spoke with Vulture about “the New York rom-com classic” and this prestigious honor.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Barreto

