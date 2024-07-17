Amy Allen Shares New Single 'even forever'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Amy Allen recently announced her debut solo album, the self-titled Amy Allen, which will be released September 6th on AWAL. After sharing early previews of the record with “darkside” and “girl with a problem,” and earning her 28th consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart where she hit #3, Allen releases a new single today. On “even forever,” out today, Allen muses on impermanence and taps into her decades of experience in rock bands, arriving at a gloriously cathartic anthem propelled by explosive rhythms and wildly shimmering riffs.

Amy Allen says the track is: “an introspective song about how no matter how weird and fed up life gets, nothing lasts forever. At first I thought I was writing it about someone I loved who was deeply hurting and I wanted to write something to comfort them, but then halfway through the song I realized I was actually writing it about how I was losing myself in my relationship and no matter how hard I might try to hold onto to something and make it last, nothing in the end really does.”

One of the most vital behind-the-scenes forces in pop music today, Allen has brought her massive songwriting talents to a steady stream of smash hits in the first few months of 2024 alone, with her contributions to songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s culture-dominating “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” and more. A Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker who has worked with superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Leon Bridges, won an Album of the Year GRAMMY for her work on Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, and was nominated for the inaugural Songwriter of the Year award, Allen showcases a new dimension of her one-of-a-kind artistry on his record. Centered on a gorgeously composed and endlessly unpredictable form of indie-rock, with inspiration ranging from Cocteau Twins to John Prine, Amy Allen introduces an essential new artist whose music you didn’t know you already loved.

Developed over the course of two years with collaborators including producers Gruska, John Hill (Sylvan Esso, Cage the Elephant), and Eg White (Florence + the Machine, Adele) and co-writers like Tobias Jesso Jr., Amy Allen highlights the range of one of the most prolific songwriters in pop music today. She says the record is full of “songs so personal there’s no way I could ever give them to anyone else.”

Tracklist

darkside

girl with a problem

pillar

weirdo

reason 2 forgive

the american

even forever

break

unafraid

kind sadness

to love me

choices

Photo Credit: David O’Donohue

