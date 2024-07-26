Amelia Moore Heals With New EP 'He's Just Not That Into You!'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising pop sensation Amelia Moore is set to captivate audiences once again with her new EP, he's just not that into you!, out now. The project features the enchanting single track "easy," with contributions from the acclaimed producer, Oak Felder (Demi Lovato, Kehlani, Chloe Bailey, John Legend).

"easy" is a delightful exploration of love's lighter side, inspired by Amelia's own transformative experiences. Reflecting on the song, Amelia shares, “For the longest time, I convinced myself that love was this scary, dramatic emotional rollercoaster that had to hurt or else it was boring. I wrote 'easy' because I started dating someone who shattered that entire thought process. Gross and sappy and disgusting, I know!! This song is wildly specific but also so lighthearted and captures what I think falling in love for the first time feels like.”

Building on the success of her previous project, he's just not that into you! Vol. 1, which featured the Timbaland produced “back to him”, Amelia continues to weave her personal narratives into her music with he's just not that into you! The title of the project nods to the 2009 romcom "He’s Just Not That Into You." Amelia explains, “In the opening scene, Ginnifer Goodwin’s character talks about how as kids, we were trained to think that when a boy is mean to a girl, that means he has a crush on her…and how this has completely impacted the way that adult women navigate dating! Based off of all of my experiences, I wanted to make a mixtape you could send to your bestie to help them get through a situationship. For the longest time, I’ve been writing about the heartbreak and sadness I’ve felt over someone, but this music feels so much more like who I actually am, and I’m so excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality!”

Adding to the excitement, Amelia Moore is gearing up for her highly anticipated tour in support of he's just not that into you!. Kicking off in September 2024, the tour will take Amelia to major cities across the United States, offering fans the chance to experience her electrifying live performances and hear songs from the latest EPs, live for the first time. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Live Dates

September 11, 2024 - Vinyl, Atlanta, GA

September 13, 2024 - Songbyrd Music House, Washington, DC

September 14, 2024 - The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

September 17, 2024 - Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

September 19, 2024 - The Drake Hotel, Toronto, ON

September 22, 2024 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

September 25, 2024 - Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO

September 29, 2024 - Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco, CA

October 1, 2024 - Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood, CA

[Festival] September 27-29, 2024 Love Letters, Salt Lake City, UT

