Amazon Music Details New Genre-Spanning Lineup of 'City Sessions' Livestreams

Amazon Music reveals a new, globe-trotting lineup of artists for its City Sessions concert series. Featuring some of the best artists from across R&B, pop, Afrobeats, and beyond, Amazon Music will exclusively broadcast performances from Omah Lay, Muni Long, and SOFI TUKKER in August and September. These artists join previously announced City Sessions performances from salsa legends Grupo Niche and Mexican Music powerhouse Bronco. These performances will stream live from Los Angeles, Bogotá, New York City, Monterrey, and more. A full schedule can be found below.

Next week on Thursday, August 15, Nigerian star Omah Lay will broadcast a special City Sessions concert from New York City. As part of the 25-year-old singer and producer’s performance, Omah Lay will perform his new single “Moving” for the first time live on the stream. A global superstar on the rise, Omah Lay’s Warner Records’ debut album, Boy Alone, was released to critical acclaim and was named “Afrobeats’ brooding new visionary” by Rolling Stone as part of their “Future 25” series. With his darkly sparkling vocals, evocative storytelling, and contagious rhythms, Omah Lay is one of Nigeria’s most talked about innovators.

Fans can watch the concert on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. EDT.

Featuring some of the biggest names performing on intimate stages around the globe, City Sessions is the marquee livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music. Taking place at unique venues around the globe, the series features artists from across genres playing new music and discussing their craft with their fans. A showcase of the most exciting musical talent, City Sessions has already featured performances from some of the biggest artists in the world this year, including Kings of Leon, Mau y Ricky, Andra Day, The Black Crowes, Glass Animals, and Wallows. Customers can currently watch pervious broadcasts on Prime Video, and additional City Sessions performances will be announced in the weeks to come.

City Sessions Livestream Schedule:

8/14: Grupo Niche – Bogotá, Colombia*

8/15: Omah Lay – New York City, NY

8/22: Muni Long – Los Angeles, CA

8/29: SOFI TUKKER – New York City, NY*

9/11: Bronco – Monterrey, Mexico*

* Airing exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch

