Amanda McCarthy Releases 'Every Bar Downtown'

Fiercely independent singer-songwriter Amanda McCarthy has released her poignant new single, "Every Bar Downtown." Inspired by the neon-lit streets of Nashville, “Every Bar Downtown” explores the emotional turmoil of looking for someone in all the wrong places – a universal feeling of longing and regret that will resonate with listeners from every walk of life.

While walking down Nashville’s famed bar-lined streets, Amanda found herself staring into each venue, hoping to spot a familiar face, but especially one person in particular. In “Every Bar Downtown,” she transforms this personal experience into a raw and relatable anthem that combines her own pop/rock edge with the unmistakable essence of Nashville’s country roots.

“The song’s inspiration hit me while wandering the streets of Nashville,” Amanda shares. “I found myself peeking into every bar, secretly hoping to see one specific person, even though I knew I shouldn’t be looking for them at all. It’s about searching for someone you know is wrong for you, and I think that’s a feeling so many people can relate to.”

Collaborating with her friend and producer Kristian Veech, Amanda quickly brought the song to life, blending her influences of Kacey Musgraves and Michelle Branch into a unique sonic landscape. “I wanted the song to capture the heart of Nashville but still have that rock/pop element that’s true to my style,” Amanda explains.

This emotional depth has already struck a chord with fans at her live shows. "People love this song when I perform it live. If you’ve ever been to Nashville, you can picture exactly what I was seeing when I wrote it," she adds.

Amanda’s journey has been anything but traditional. After dropping out of college, becoming a parent before turning 21, and moving to Nashville during a global pandemic, Amanda took the road less traveled. Where most would have given up, she dove headfirst into her music career, performing everywhere from smokey bar corners to iconic stages like The Listening Room, The Bitter End, and Hard Rock Cafes across the country. From singing Aerosmith songs for Steven Tyler in a local bar to sharing stages with Hunter Hayes, Train, Natasha Bedingfield, and more, Amanda’s resume is nothing short of impressive. She’s played for NASCAR, had her songs reach the first-round Grammy Nomination Ballot, and continues to write both for herself and other artists.

“Every Bar Downtown” is the latest chapter in Amanda’s ongoing story of resilience and artistic growth. With a new EP and sophomore full-length album on the horizon, Amanda continues to push the boundaries of her songwriting while staying true to her honest, heartfelt storytelling.

Photo credit: Phil Silverberg

