Allie X Releases 'Girl With No Face' Deluxe Album

Just in time for Halloween, synth pop savant Allie X releases her highly anticipated Girl With No Face Deluxe album via Twin Music.

The deluxe album could not come at a more perfect time - the spookiest day of the year. As the veil between worlds thins, the deluxe album grants an immersive experience to the listener to settle into a world of shadows and spirits. The deluxe is filled with new tracks and dark wave remixes on some fan favorites from the original album. Like the original, the deluxe was also produced by Allie herself, ensuring that every track reflects her distinctive style and personal journey. The deluxe gives a nod to its mother which is filled with experimental sonics of the early 80’s all while expanding on those foundations with fresh layers and innovative remixes.

“The deluxe release of ‘Girl With No Face’ is a further exploration into darker corners. Songs that didn't feel perfect on the original, now feel appropriate that the world is built and I've been able to play live. This deluxe version includes dark wave remixes from some of my favorite artists, a v c*nty song about a Saint with Tove Lo, and my new fav, the song of the fall.. “Bon Voyage.” Allie adds.

Tonight, Allie also kicks off the second leg of her 2024 Weird World Tour in Boston, Massachusetts and she’ll be ending the tour on November 27th in Fort Worth, Texas. She’ll be hitting cities all over the country and visiting markets she’s never played before. Violet Chachki – who featured Allie on the track - “Mistress Violet,” praised as “transfixing and provocative” by NPR – will open on the tour.

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music’s sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits with luminaries like Troye Sivan, Mitski, BTS, and many more.

Girl With No Face Tour Dates:

Oct 31 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Nov 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

Nov 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

Nov 3 – Towson, MD – Recher Theatre

Nov 6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Nov 9 – Nashville, TN – The Mil

Nov 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

Nov 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

Nov 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Nov 15 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Nov 18 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew

Nov 21 – Madison, WI – Majestic

Nov 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

Nov 23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

Nob 26 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Nov 27 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern

Photo Credit: Marcus Cooper

