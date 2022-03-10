Alison Wonderland Announces New Album 'Loner'

Today, as the pre-order launched for her new album, Loner, Alison Wonderland shared the track "New Day" and the accompanying video. After coming through a period of darkness, "New Day" is the sound of Alison falling in love with life and the potential each day holds. The song, which she wrote and produced, seamlessly melds acoustic and ambient elements to create a cinematic soundscape that sets the stage for an illuminating journey.

Imbued with an old West vibe, the official video for "New Day" finds Alison on horseback, riding through a barren wilderness. The blindfold covering her eyes would seem to put her at a disadvantage as she encounters formidable adversaries - but when she lifts it, she unleashes a powerful energy. View the video, which was directed by Pete Dons and produced by Satien Mehta, below. Director and photographer Peter Donaghy (@Donslens) has worked with Halsey, Rüfüs Du Sol, Olivia Rodrigo, Kaskade, and Slander among others.

Available for pre-order here, Loner will be released by Astralwerks on May 6. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "New Day," "Fear of Dying," "f U LOVE U" and Alison's 2020 hit "Bad Things," which has amassed over 18.6 million combined global streams. Loner is also available for pre-order in CD and LP formats - with a choice of purple, orange and ultra-clear vinyl. See below for tracklist.

One of electronic music's most acclaimed artists, Alison has clocked upwards of 800 million combined global streams across all her songs. She captured the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with her 2015 debut album, Run, and her sophomore album, 2018's Awake.

She's headlined sold-out arenas around the globe and headlined stages at the world's biggest festivals, even earning the honor of being the "Highest Female DJ Billing Ever at Coachella." She was named Billboard Dance's "Breakout Artist of 2018" and was the cover star of the magazine's 2019 Dance Issue. Then - as the world turned upside down when a global pandemic wiped out "normal life" as everyone knew it - Alison found herself suddenly very still, and very alone.

"My life was going a certain way before something pulled everything out from under me," recalls Alison Wonderland. "It left me entirely alone, and it all happened around the same time as COVID. I felt like I had hit my rock bottom."

Having always turned to making music to process, she began to ruminate on the beginnings of her third album, Loner. Like rereading the pages of old diaries, she revisited her own albums for the first time in a long time. "I realized that I have always seen myself as the victim of my story," she explains. "This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn't want to be the victim anymore. Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness."

In support of the new album, she'll be bringing a massive show to North America this spring - with brand new visuals, lighting and production, live musicians and, of course, new music. Tickets are on sale here for the Loner Tour, which includes an April 1 concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles and an April 15 show at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY.

Quiet Bison will be opening for Alison along with Valentino Khan and EVAN GIIA opening on select dates. The initial dates also include festival performances at Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break, Ultra, BUKU, Ubbi Dubbi and Forecastle. See below for itinerary. Additional shows will be announced soon.

Alison's 2021 tour highlights included a sold-out, multi-night run at Red Rocks in Colorado and her 80,000 strong performance at Lollapalooza, where she teased "f U Love U," which has amassed over three million combined global streams since its subsequent release in December 2021. Billboard praised the song's "head-banging brilliance" while Run The Trap observed, "Alison keeps the tension and suspense with a hook that will play in your head all day."

Praising the follow-up single, "Fear of Dying," American Songwriter said, "The unsteadying song and visual has depth and a precarious sense of security. And when the drop hits. Boom!" The Honey Pop declared, "We are fully on board the Alison Wonderland train." Loner captures Alison at her best; an exhilarating juxtaposition of lyrics and sound, the album is as bright as it is brash.

"For me, Loner felt like a rebirth," she says. "I owe it to whoever else is out there who was like me, wishing that they had an album like this to empower them to feel less alone and know that it's all going to be okay one day." In 2022, as we emerge from past years of cloudy, turbulent change, Loner arrives, just in time to remind us to look ahead to a better tomorrow.

Tour Dates

3/21-25 - Puerto Vallarta, MX - Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break

3/25-27 - Miami, FL - - Ultra Music Festival

3/26 - New Orleans, LA - - BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

4/1 - Los Angeles, CA - - Shrine Expo Hall

4/8 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory +

4/9 - Chicago, IL - - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom X

4/14 - Boston, MA - - House of Blues +

4/15 - Brooklyn, NY - - Avant Gardner +

4/23-24 - Ennis, TX - - - Ubbi Dubbi Festival

5/29 - Louisville, KY - - Forecastle Festival

6/11 - Berkeley, CA - - The Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

X - VALENTINO KHAN

+ - EVAN GIIA

QUIET BISON ALL DATES