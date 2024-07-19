Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Single 'The World Above'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







﻿South Africa-born, Portugal-based singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou has released her first single since 2023’s critically acclaimed Shelter, “The World Above.” This release is in tandem with the news of her tour this Fall supporting Clairo.

Recorded in between Tropico Beauty in Los Angeles and Freedom Studio Infinity in Tokyo while on tour, "The World Above" is not only geographically global, but universal in meaning. A self-reflective metaphor about looking up from underwater, Alice’s hopeful lyrics gain confidence alongside celestial keys and cascading guitars that lift each other along the way. Joined by David Parry on guitar, Dekel Adin on bass and Ziv Yamin on drums and keys, Alice maintains her commitment to artistic independence on this Parry produced track.

“This song feels like a hand reaching down and pulling me up from the abyss, helping me rise to the surface after a difficult time,” shares Alice. “I wrote it in a moment of intense self-reflection as I began embracing who I am, loosening from the grips of addictions and feeling as though I am enough. It's a celebration of self and acknowledgement of the paradox of our depths and darkness as well as our infinite lightness.”

Announced earlier this week, Alice and her band will spend late September to early November out on the road with Clairo. In thoughtfully selected, intimate settings, both artists will have the chance to show off the depth of their artistry in the format that communicates it best. At the end of the tour run, Alice will play a headline show of her own at New York’s Brooklyn Steel — see all dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

September 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum*

September 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

September 30 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

October 1 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

October 3 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

October 4 - San Diego, CA - Rady Shell at Jakobs Park*

October 6 - Stanford, CA - Stanford University ‐ Frost Amphitheater*

October 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 9 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield*

October 10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

October 11 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

October 13 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair*

October 14 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom*

October 16 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed ‐ Indoors*

October 20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!*

October 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

October 23 - Toronto, ON - Allied Music Centre ‐ Massey Hall*

October 24 - Toronto, ON - Allied Music Centre ‐ Massey Hall*

October 28 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner*

October 29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner*

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

November 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

November 4 - Nashville, TN - Opry House*

November 5 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

November 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre*

November 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (HEADLINE)

*supporting Clairo

All tour info here

ABOUT ALICE PHOEBE LOU

Alice Phoebe Lou’s fifth album Shelter is about “forgiving the world and forgiving yourself” in order to create a place of safety. She began playing music as a busker after moving from South Africa to Berlin in 2012 and falling in love with a lifestyle that could be so self-determined. Over time, Alice has slowly learned to follow her own instincts and write without fear of judgment.

Her debut album Orbit came in 2016 and saw Alice “piece together the possibility” of music turning into a proper career while 2019’s Paper Castles cemented her as a talented musician to watch. 2021’s Glow and surprise follow-up Child’s Play allowed Alice to go “super deep and vulnerable. I think people really connected with me speaking about personal, painful, tragic things that sometimes feel too embarrassing to say out loud,” she explains. “Those two albums felt like a reckoning.”

By contrast, Shelter is a celebration. “It’s much more self-assured and direct,” says Alice. “That’s an exciting energy to bring to the table.” At times, Shelter feels like a purge while other moments across the lush record capture a second coming-of-age. “I continually strive to show people the beauty of being vulnerable and feeling all their feelings,” she explains. Still fiercely and successfully independent, Alice Phoebe Lou hopes young people “can be inspired by the fact you can do things unconventionally,” with Shelter a defiant soundtrack in choosing your own happiness.

Photo Credit: Bob Greco

