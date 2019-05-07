Alice Phoebe Lou Releases Majestic Session of GALAXIES Featuring Actress Maisie Williams

Alice Phoebe Lou has teamed up with hugely influential YouTube channel Majestic Casual who inspired Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, to collaborate in the creation of a live session of Lou's song "Galaxies" from her most recent album Paper Castles. The video went live today and can be viewed here.

"Alice has such a unique voice and the way she conducts herself as an artist really inspires me. To be part of the magic in Berlin was very infectious, my head was in a stars for weeks after," stated Maisie Williams.

Harper's Bazaar, who premiered the session, said, "Maisie Williams prose is a fitting match to Lou's ethereal track, which also considers the universe's greatness beyond human life."

Alice Phoebe Lou, who The Fader touted as "powerful and stunning," released the Noah Georgeson (Joanna Newsom, Cate Le Bon) produced Paper Castles in March to much acclaim: NPR's All Things Considered did a feature on the South African born singer who now resides in Berlin, and the influential music blog Consequence of Sound named her their "Artist Of The Month" for March.

The session was shot live at the Zeiss-Großplanetarium in Berlin by director Anouk Rhode. It was Majestic Casual who invited actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones, to create a spoken-word introduction to the song.

"The planetarium in Berlin has become a home for me over the last few years, playing countless concerts in the dome evolving the show every time to become an immersive experience. Making this session was really special to me, from putting together a concept with Maisie and Majestic Casual, to finally having the magic of the planetarium shows on film. Over the years I've enjoyed collaborating with different artists from varying disciplines and this was a beautiful meeting of minds. And of course the song was incredibly fitting to the environment, Galaxies; a song I wrote with Harry Charles," stated Alice Phoebe Lou.

Alice Phoebe Lou grew up on a mountainside in South Africa. She made her first visit to Europe at 16, a life-changing journey that first saw her taking her songs to the streets. Lou returned home to finish school but as soon as she was able she made her way back to Europe, specifically to Berlin. Armed with just her guitar, a small amp, a passel of distinctive original songs, and an utterly intoxicating voice and charm, she soon built a devoted fan following, not just in Berlin but around the world, as tourists and passers-by from faraway places were so captivated by her music that they began sharing it amongst friends and social media.

Lou self-released her debut EP, Momentum, in 2014, and followed that two years later with her acclaimed first full-length album, Orbit. In 2017, Lou's song "She" was featured in the award-winning documentary, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story; and Executive Producer Susan Sarandon personally invited her to perform the song before a private screening at The Feminist Institute in New York City. As if that were not enough, "She" was then named to the 90th Oscars' "Original Song" Shortlist.

Majestic Casual says that their "Galaxies" session "was born out of pure appreciation for the things we love. We don't care about trends, genres, stats or names. We value authenticity and diversity; things that spark our memories and emotions. To find these rare experiences, we stay curious and always with open ears and eyes for the undiscovered. Majestic Casual is a carefully selected collection of things we admire: our very favorite discoveries shared with curious minds from around the world; the list of recommendations we'd give to our friends who seek things beyond the commercial and algorithm-driven mainstream."

For further information on Alice Phoebe Lou go to: https://www.alicephoebelou.com





