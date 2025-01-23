Alexander Cardinale Spreads Hope & Unity Through Timeless Anthem 'Peace Train'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In late 2019, singer-songwriter Alexander Cardinale and his wife Daphna welcomed their second daughter into the world. At exactly that time, his single "Simple Things" featuring Christina Perri started charting at radio, Cardinale's family was hit with an unimaginable revelation: A few months after their new baby girl's birth, the family discovered a life-altering IVF mix-up: the baby wasn't biologically either of theirs. Their embryo had been accidentally switched, and another had been transferred into Daphna. This meant their birth daughter belonged genetically to another family, and as fate had it, the Cardinale's biological daughter had been born to their birth daughter's genetic parents.

Faced with the impossible, both families naturally found themselves blending together, ensuring the two babies would stay in everyone's lives and could grow up together as sisters. The experience shifted Cardinale's entire focus. He stepped away from his rising music career, redirecting all his energy into his family and their healing journey.

Now, years later and in a period of reflection, Cardinale returns to music with renewed purpose. His latest release, a modernized cover of Cat Stevens' timeless anthem "Peace Train," is a heartfelt expression of his truth. The single channels his hopes for unity, healing, and resilience-not only for his family but for listeners everywhere.

The video for "Peace Train" was directed by Zac Poor and was filmed in a dark, rundown loft just south of downtown Los Angeles. Xander says "Despite the stark and gritty environment, the video's message is clear: unity and togetherness can transcend differences. It aims to highlight the idea that, regardless of one's political, cultural, religious, or economic background, there is a shared human connection that binds us all. Through its raw and intimate visuals, the video encourages viewers to look beyond ideological divides and embrace a common sense of humanity and belonging."

With "Peace Train," Alexander Cardinale invites fans, old and new, to ride along on a journey of healing, hope, and unity.

About Alexander Cardinale:

Emerging in 2009 with the EP Sick of Dreaming, Cardinale spent nearly a decade honing his skills and building a fan base before diving into the mainstream with the Warner Bros. Records - issued 2016 single "Made for You." Tenacious and prolific, he spent the early part of his career touring alongside artists like Pentatonix and Melissa Etheridge and landing songs in popular television shows like One Tree Hill, Castle, and Ghost Whisperer.

He went widescreen in 2016 after the release of the driving folk-pop hit "Made for You," which was selected to be the global anthem for the Coca-Cola ad campaign "Share a Coke and a Song." The song garnered billions of impressions worldwide and was featured on 250 million bottles of Coke.

Subsequently, Cardinale inked a deal with Atlantic Records and teamed up with Christina Perri in 2019 to issue the duet "Simple Things," which ultimately reached Top 10 at Pop and AC radio.

