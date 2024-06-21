Alex Sampson Releases New Single 'Pretty Baby'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson shares a dreamy new single entitled “Pretty Baby” out now via Warner Records.

“‘Pretty Baby’ is one of the most special songs that I have ever written. It has such a nostalgic but fresh sound to it and I’m beyond excited for everybody to hear it,” says Alex Sampson.

“Pretty Baby” features hummable piano and swooning vocals all while showcasing Alex’s dynamic range and slick croon. His voice practically floats on the lovestruck refrain as he pleads, “Pretty baby, is it crazy? Think I’ve known for a while. Kiss me now. Drive me wild.”

Alex Sampson recently unveiled his debut Blurry Vision EP. Right out of the gate, RAIN praised, “Beyond the sheer enjoyment, anthemic rhythms, and Sampson’s dynamic vocals lies an incisive and mature sense of self-awareness.” Plus, Sweety High raved, “It spans emotional pop to pulse-pounding rock and everything in between, with each song anchored by Alex’s soaring and anthemic vocals, and a story that’s had us enthralled beginning to end.”

Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered Alex a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this leading up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision.

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

