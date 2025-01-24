Adrian Lyles Bares His Soul On New Single 'King of Everything'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout alt-pop artist Adrian Lyles gives us a vulnerable new single, “King of Everything,” out now via Hollywood Records. Friday also marks the first night of Adrian’s first-ever tour as he joins almost monday on their North American run, kicking off with a sold-out show at Soundwell in Salt Lake City.

A departure from the upbeat sound of his previous releases, “King of Everything” features stripped back production and raw vocals as Adrian opens up about some of his deepest anxieties. "’King of Everything’ is my definition of self reflection," says Adrian. "The entire song is about constantly competing with yourself in everything you do, to a level that could become unhealthy."

At only 20 years old, Adrian’s ability to look deep within himself and share his deepest insecurities with the world extends far beyond his years. Though deeply personal, “King of Everything” possesses a universality, most evident in lyrics like “I’m probably gonna lose my friends / Right before they hate me / Ghost town, no calls, no sound, they’ll all bow out when they getting sick of chasing.”

“King of Everything,” written by Adrian, Sissy Smith, and written/produced by Lenii, is Adrian’s third single, following 2024’s “Somewhere To Go” and “Formalize Me.” With influences spanning across countless decades and genres, Adrian’s sound blends pop sensibilities with indie guitar riffs and hip-hop melodies to create a sound uniquely his own. Sweety High recently proclaimed, “we're calling it now—Adrian Lyles has everything it takes to be the next big thing in pop.”

Adrian will perform these songs, along with unreleased music from his upcoming debut album, on the road with almost monday as he joins them on their DIVE Tour. The tour begins tonight in Salt Lake City and makes stops in New York City, Washington D.C., and more before wrapping at The Echoplex in Los Angeles on February 22. In partnership with Roland, Adrian will perform as part of Roland’s unveiling of the new V-STAGE 88 keyboard at NAMM. Appearing just two days after the keyboard’s public launch and one day before the DIVE Tour begins, Adrian is the first artist to tour with the new V-STAGE 88 performance keyboard. Full tour routing below.

Adrian’s musical journey began with piano lessons at just three years old and continued throughout middle and high school with Adrian performing gigs around Dallas, TX with increasing frequency. In 2022, Adrian starred as “Jet” on Seasons 3 and 4 of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, contributing several fan favorite recordings to the show’s official soundtrack. With over a decade of experience playing live and songwriting, Adrian is ready to wear his heart on his sleeve on his forthcoming debut album.

The DIVE Tour w/ almost monday

1/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

1/25: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

1/28: St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

1/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

1/31: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (SOLD OUT)

2/01: Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

2/03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe

2/04: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

2/05: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/06: Washington, DC @ Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

2/08: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry (SOLD OUT)

2/10: Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

2/11: Charlotte, NC @ Amo's

2/12: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

2/14: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/15: Austin, TX @ Parish

2/18: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)

2/19: San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

2/21: San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar (SOLD OUT)

2/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson

