Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso Mark Vickness To Release Second Album 'Interconnected'

Mark began his musical training on piano at age six. The road from there to the composer/modern fingerstyle guitarist he is today included a bachelor's and master's degree in composition, studies in classical piano, guitar, sitar and tabla, years as a performing jazz guitarist, composer and arranger, several film scores and three decades of recording and performing as the instrumental half of the acoustic fusion duo, Glass House which has released three CD's, two EPs and a host of widely viewed YouTube videos. Mark's performing experience spans a huge range of genres from free improv to West African drum and dance ensembles, from Motown and funk bands to big band jazz and orchestral conducting. Schooled in composition by Pulitzer Prize winning composer, Mel Powell, Mark has recorded and performed with world renowned musicians including two time Grammy winners, The Turtle Island String Quartet, legendary bassist, Michael Manring, and guitarists Alex DiGrassi and Don Ross.

An internationally renowned violinist and composer, Mads is a two-time Grammy Award-Winner and the 2016 DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star winning violinist. As a former nine year member of both Turtle Island Quartet and bassist Stanley Clarke's band, Mads has spent most of his professional life touring internationally. Mads has been featured on NPR's Morning Edition and his recordings have received rave reviews in Downbeat Magazine, Strings Magazine, The Washington Post and the San Francisco Chronicle. He has performed with The Who, Chick Corea, Ramsey Lewis, Paquito D'Rivera and many others.

Joe has recorded and performed across multiple genres with hundreds of artists including Carlos Santana, Stevie Wonder, Tower of Power and Ray Charles. He is Assistant Principal cellist with the Oakland East Bay Symphony. The Oakland Tribune describes him as "one of the most eloquently expressive cellists in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dan has performed with such notable artists as James Moody, Raul Midon, and Mickey Hart. He has toured nationally and internationally with artists including Julio Iglesias, Nicole Yarling and Raul DiBlasio, and played in the pit orchestras for musical theatre productions including Hamilton, The Lion King and Billy Elliot. In addition to his career as a performer, Dan is featured on hundreds of recordings as both a bassist and recording engineer, and has recorded and mixed albums reaching the highest positions on the US Top 40 and Jazz Radio Charts. Dan's work with Mark dates back years as both a bassist performing with Glass House and recording engineer for Places and Interconnected.

A disciple of the great tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ty is internationally recognized for being instrumental in creating unique collaborations that weave tabla with other world traditions. He has been featured on many soundtracks including the academy award winning documentary, "Born into Brothels." Ty has recorded and performed with a broad range of artists including Zakir Hussain, Art Lande, Bela Fleck, Walter Becker (Steely Dan), Mamadou Diabate, Kitaro, Jon Anderson (Yes) and many more. Ty's collaboration with Mark dates back to early recordings with Glass House.

Interconnected was recorded, engineered and mixed by Dan Feiszli at his studio in El Cerrito, CA and at 25th Street Recording in Oakland, CA. The CD was mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Burbank, CA. The CD cover art and design was done by Mateo Mok.