Acidhead Shares 'Throwaway The Time' (Sweet Joseph Remix)

Patrick McGee, aka Acidhead, has enlisted Sweet Joseph for a remix of his single, "Throw Away the Time."

Listen below!



"Sweet Joseph and I have run in similar circles and played together for a few years now. We both share a love of pop and trap, and both came up through jazz...so we're more inclined to capture a vibe in a moment, rather than creating perfection. We're both interested in sounds that give the feeling that everything could fall apart at any moment. Sweet Jo tracked some stuff on 'Distractions'. He's a remarkable musician whose energy brings the music to life. He' s a monster in the studio - it's like one take of everything and it's good. For the remix, I thought it would be cool to see what he did with full control over some of my stems, so I just sent them over and knew he'd come up with something crazy." - Acidhead



Acidhead is fresh off the release his debut LP, Distractions, which was released on November 15th of 2019. It is now streaming on all digital streaming platforms via Veriditas Recordings.



Distractions is available for digital purchase, as well as 12" vinyl, via this link. Stay tuned for more information regarding Acidhead's debut record, but in the mean time, give it a listen up top!

TOUR DATES

2/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Muchmore's w/ Scotty Otten

2/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Bowery Electric w/ Chukwu, Maassai, Keenyn Omari event

2/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie w/ Sleepmonster, Flanafi

Acidhead is the brainchild of Patrick McGee; saxophonist, composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, empath. Distractions is his introspective debut, a deconstruction of pop music delivered with auto-tuned vocals and distorted electronic beats. The album is equally influenced by 808s & Heartbreak, Travis Scott, and Stravinsky, blurring and blending lo-fi punk and trap with the tenderness of Aaron Copland. His deliberate fracturing and reassembling of classical beauty is delivered with lovelorn angst, resulting in a compelling, unique debut.



This mélange of influence stems from an early age. While studying classical piano, McGee developed and fostered an unhealthy obsession with the pop star called Michael Jackson. At age 11, he memorized every MJ lyric from every song, including those from the Jackson 5 catalogue. Donning a white pinstripe suit and fedora à la Smooth Criminal, he memorized every dance move including the infamous "moonwalk", in which the illusion of floating backwards while walking forwards is explicated. The pinnacle of this formative tribute was his staged karaoke review of MJ's greatest hits, performed in his driveway on a rented stage, full sound system, three dancers, and a comedy opener performed by his brother who arrived on a dirt bike. He later went on to study jazz and composition at NYC's second best music conservatory. This scenario, combined with a domino-effect of heartbreak and self-discovery, allowed for the creation of Distractions.



Contributors include: Andrew Forman (Goodfight), Lou Rogai (Lewis & Clarke), Daryl Johns (Sweet Joseph, Lemon Twigs), Adrian Moring, Fred Griggs, and the Rat Trap Pack, McGee's avant-garde horn ensemble.





