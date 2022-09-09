Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Abby Hamilton Releases 'Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions' EP

Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions was recorded by Jon Tsang at Atlanta’s Goat Farms Art Center.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Emerging country and folk-rock artist Abby Hamilton's new EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions, is out today. In conjunction with the release, a new performance video for "Change Things (Live)" is debuting today.

Recorded by Jon Tsang at Atlanta's Goat Farms Art Center, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions features Abby performing alongside her band: Ryan Allen (keys), Carson Childers (bass) Zac Hamilton (guitar) and Zach Martin (drums).

In addition to "Change Things" the EP features previously released tracks "Fast (Live)," "Afraid of the Dark (Live)," "Big Time (Live)" and "Trailer Park Queen (Live)," of which Brooklyn Vegan praises, "a lovely, breezy new song that showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice."

Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Abby has garnered a reputation as a captivating rising musician, opening for acts like Wynonna Judd, Shakey Graves, Backseat Lovers, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon and Arlo McKinley, singing at festivals including Master Musicians, Railbird and Luck Reunion and performing on a recent episode of Mountain Stage.

With influences ranging from classic country to Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen, she has won over audiences with her ironic and sincere lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals.

Abby will continue to perform throughout this year including an upcoming show at Nashville's The 5 Spot as part of AmericanaFest as well as several dates supporting Kelsey Waldon later this fall. See below full tour itinerary.

Listen to the new EP here:

Abby Hamilton Tour Dates

September 16-Nashville, TN-AmericanaFest @ The 5 Spot
October 28-Knoxville, TN-River Breeze Event Center
November 30-Boston, MA-Café 939*
December 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café*
December 3-Huntington, WV-The Loud*
December 8-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle*
December 9-Carrboro, NC-Cats Cradle*
December 10-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse*
*supporting Kelsey Waldon

Regional Awards


