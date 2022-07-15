Abby Hamilton Releases 'Afraid of the Dark (Live)'

Emerging country and folk-rock artist Abby Hamilton releases a new live version of her song, "Afraid of the Dark," today.

Filmed and recorded by Jon Tsang at Atlanta's Goat Farms Art Center, the performance features Abby along with her band: Ryan Allen (keys), Carson Childers (bass) Zac Hamilton (guitar) and Zach Martin (drums).

The song is from Abby's new live EP, Afraid of the Dark Live Sessions, which will be released September 9, and follows the recent release of her single, "Trailer Park Queen (Live)." Of the track, Brooklyn Vegan praises, "a lovely, breezy new song that showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice."

Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Abby has garnered a reputation as a captivating rising musician, opening for acts like Wynonna Judd, Shakey Graves, Backseat Lovers, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon and Arlo McKinley, singing at festivals including Master Musicians, Railbird and Luck Reunion and performing on a recent episode of Mountain Stage.

With influences ranging from classic country to Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen, she has won over audiences with her ironic and sincere lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals.

Abby will continue to tour this summer including upcoming headline shows at Kansas City's Knuckleheads, Denver's The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues, Omaha's Barnato and Columbia's Rose Music Hall among others. She will also join The Mountain Goats for several dates later this month and will perform at Colorado's Supergrass Fresh Festival. See below full tour itinerary.

Watch the new performance here:

Abby Hamilton Tour Dates

July 15-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway*

July 16-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's*

July 17-Wichita, KS-Wave*

August 11-Kansas City, MO-Knuckleheads (Living Room Lounge)

August 13-Manitou Springs, CO-Lulu's Downstairs

August 14-Grand Junction, CO-Supergrass Fresh Festival 2022

August 15-Denver, CO-The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

August 17-Omaha, NE-Barnato

August 19-20-Davenport, IA-Alternating Currents Festival

August 21-Columbia, MO-Rose Music Hall

*supporting The Mountain Goats