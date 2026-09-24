Abbie Callahan to Release AND FOR MY NEXT TRICK… EP

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Abbie Callahan will release her sophomore EP, And For My Next Trick…, on Friday, September 25. The seven-song collection pushes her self-described 'kaleidoscope country' into stranger, darker and more unexpected territory.

If Callahan's debut introduced listeners to her world, And For My Next Trick… pulls back the curtain. The EP finds her leaning further into the space where country, Americana, folk, bluegrass and pop collide, pairing sharp storytelling with disco drums, synths, grungy guitars and plenty of left turns. Across seven tracks, she explores vulnerability, transformation, curiosity and the strange beauty that can exist alongside darkness.

'For me, this project has started to clarify and cement the sonic space I want to live in as an artist,' said Callahan. 'This is a lyrical deep dive into who I am as a person, without trying to package that in a pretty way, just an honest autopsy. This EP has some classic country elements with the storytelling and hook flips while incorporating new sounds for me. We played around with some disco drums, synths and grungier guitars in places. It feels like a complete blend of all the music I love.'

The project itself came together almost backwards. After 'Simon Says' caught fire on TikTok in late 2025, Callahan commissioned and produced an entire photo shoot for an EP that didn't actually exist yet. Rather than creating the visuals to accompany a finished project, she used the imagery as the blueprint, writing And For My Next Trick… around the world she had already created.

The result is a project that unfolds almost like a theatrical performance, with each song revealing another side of Callahan's increasingly eccentric musical universe. 'Circus' opens the curtain, while 'Carousels' and 'Drag, Queen' explore the tension between playfulness and vulnerability. 'Half Woman, Half Cosmic Horror (Disco Disco)' turns existential chaos into a dance floor, while 'OptiMYSTIC' closes the project with the kind of hopeful weirdness that has become a Callahan trademark.

'I feel like this project is me finally letting go of the idea that everything has to make sense,' Callahan says. 'There can be beauty and darkness and humor and grief all living in the same place. That's where I feel most like myself.'

This playful collision of darkness and disco is especially evident in the music video for 'Half Woman, Half Cosmic Horror (Disco, Disco),' out now on YouTube. The video is also currently featured on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Videos playlist.

And For My Next Trick… Track List

'Circus' | Abbie Callahan, Asia Whiteacre, Dan Pellarin

'And For My Next Trick…' | Abbie Callahan, Kassi Ashton, Oscar Charles

'Carousels' | Davis Corley, Abbie Callahan

'Simon Says' | Abbie Callahan, Emma Klein, Aron Rosing

'Half Woman, Half Cosmic Horror (Disco, Disco)' | Abbie Callahan, Emma Klein, Nell Maynard

'Drag, Queen' | Abbie Callahan, Aaron Raitiere, Cole Miracle, Sam Backoff

'OptiMYSTIC' | Abbie Callahan, Emma Klein, Nell Maynard

EP produced by Oscar Charles. Dan Pellarin co-produced 'Circus.'

Callahan will celebrate the release with a major milestone of her own when she makes her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 25, the same day And For My Next Trick… arrives. The performance caps a breakout year for the rising artist, who recently wrapped her first headlining run, the OptiMYSTIC Tour, with a sold-out final show.

Fresh off her headlining tour, Callahan will hit the road this fall supporting Willow Avalon and Orville Peck on select dates across North America.

Supporting Willow Avalon

Oct. 16 — Joe's Live — Rosemont, IL

Oct. 17 — Roxy at Mahall's — Lakewood, OH

Oct. 18 — Hi-Fi Annex — Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 20 — Mercury Ballroom — Louisville, KY

Oct. 22 — Bijou Theatre — Knoxville, TN

Oct. 25 — The King of Clubs — Columbus, OH

Supporting Orville Peck

Oct. 28 — Channel 24 — Sacramento, CA

Oct. 29 — House of Blues — Anaheim, CA

Oct. 30 — The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 1 — Mission Ballroom — Denver, CO

Nov. 3 — Armory — Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 4 — The Sylvee — Madison, WI

Nov. 5 — Landmark Credit Union Live — Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 7 — The Salt Shed — Chicago, IL

Nov. 9 — Brooklyn Paramount — Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 10 — Brooklyn Paramount — Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 11 — The Met presented by Highmark — Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 13 — The Tabernacle — Atlanta, GA

Nov. 14 — The Ritz — Raleigh, NC

Nov. 15 — The Truth — Nashville, TN

Nov. 17 — HISTORY — Toronto, ON

Nov. 18 — Hard Rock— Ottawa, ON

Nov. 19 — MTELUS — Montreal, QC

Nov. 21 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

Nov. 22 — The Paramount — Huntington, NY

About Abbie Callahan

Abbie Callahan makes kaleidoscope country for people who like their music a little weird. Her songs exist somewhere between the mystical and the mundane, blending Americana, folk and bluegrass with pop instincts and a healthy dose of humor.

On her sophomore EP, And For My Next Trick…, Callahan takes listeners deeper into that world, trading the introductions of her debut for a more unfiltered look at the person behind the music. The project was born in an unconventional way: after 'Simon Says' caught fire on TikTok in 2025, Callahan created a photo shoot for an EP she hadn't written yet, then built the music around the world those images inspired.

Raised Catholic in Iowa City, Callahan's lifelong curiosity about the unseen eventually led her to Nashville, where she began playing cover sets in honky-tonks before carving out a distinctly her own space in country music. Her influences range from Patsy Cline and Sierra Ferrell to Kacey Musgraves and Sabrina Carpenter, resulting in a sound that is simultaneously nostalgic, modern, vulnerable and a little bit unhinged.

With more than 10 million career streams, festival appearances at CMA Fest, Bonnaroo and AMERICANAFEST, and Artist to Watch recognition from PEOPLE, Holler and Nashville Briefing, Callahan has quickly established herself as one of Nashville's most unconventional emerging voices. She has toured with Carter Faith, Willow Avalon and Orville Peck and recently completed her first headlining run with the OptiMYSTIC Tour.

Photo Credit: Catherine Powell



Photo Credit: Catherine Powell

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