Macy Todd Releases New Single "luckiest girl alive" and Live Video

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Soulful singer-songwriter Macy Todd builds on her growing momentum with the release of her brand-new single, 'luckiest girl alive,' available now via Atlantic Outpost. Co-written by Todd alongside producer Jon Joseph (Sublime, Børns, illuminati hotties), the track is joined by an official live performance video streaming on YouTube. 'luckiest girl alive' follows a major breakout moment for the Nashville-based artist, whose fan-favorite track 'someone to you' was recently featured in an Instagram post by Lana Del Rey, sparking a massive surge in streams and driving a wave of new listeners and social media followers.

On the song, Todd shares, 'I think everyone can relate to this feeling in one way or another. One night, I was looking back at my life and felt this huge wave of gratitude for the things I wanted so badly at one point but never got. I wrote down, 'I'm the luckiest girl alive; I got nothing that I wanted.' The next day, I brought that note into a writing room with a bunch of new people I was super intimidated to be working with. It felt like the room let out a collective exhale, and I knew we had something really strong. The song came pretty quickly after that.'

Todd will celebrate her fast-rising success with her busiest North American live schedule thus far, with a special guest run on fellow Atlantic Outpost recording artist Willow Avalon's 'The Pink Pocket Pistol Tour,' shows supporting Zach John King and Carter Faith, and an eagerly awaited festival appearance at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, October 10.

With her warm, lived-in voice and roots-leaning sound, Macy Todd expertly balances classic songwriting with quiet modern candor, plainspoken lyricism, and understated, heart-forward style. Having first learned the ropes of songwriting while playing music in the church, Todd's soulful sound is inextricably shaped by her Lawrenceville, GA upbringing. Blending the timeless emotional depth of Patsy Cline with an Americana sensibility akin to artists like Sheryl Crow, Todd's knack for intimate storytelling and plainspoken lyricism quickly connected with a growing social media fanbase through songs like 'something pretty,' 'casualties & coca cola,' and the fan favorite 'pocket change.' A run of live dates supporting social media star Zinadelphia earlier this year saw her captivate audiences across the US at iconic venues including Nashville, TN's Exit/In; Washington, DC's The Atlantis; New York City's Bowery Ballroom; and Philadelphia, PA's Theatre of Living Arts. Todd then turned heads during Nashville's 2026 CMA Fest with a standout appearance at Whiskey Jam's exclusive residency at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, highlighted by a surprise collaboration with rising country superstar Avery Anna, who hailed 'pocket change' as 'one of my favorite songs ever, of all time.'

This summer saw Todd make her official Atlantic Outpost debut with her acclaimed EP, pretty ruthless, available everywhere now. The six-song project showcases a Signature Sound that is ethereal yet grounded, blending a 2000s hippie revival spirit with modern alt-pop sensibility, on such tracks as 'someone to you,' 'mean!,' 'love of my life,' 'bad bad love,' and the contemplative 'so ruthless,' the latter joined by an official music video. Now, with today's premiere of 'luckiest girl alive' and the start of her busiest live schedule yet, Macy Todd's journey continues with unabashed originality and creative spirit.

Macy Todd on Tour - 2026

September

8 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle *

11 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry *

12 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall *

16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre *

17 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield *

18 – Boston, MA – Royale *

20 – New York, NY – Webster Hall *

22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry *

October

1 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy ^

2 – Chicago, IL – Joe's Bar on Weed St. ^

3 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection ^

10 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival †

November

12 – Saint Louis, MO – Old Rock House ✦

13 – Chicago, IL – Joe's On Weed Street ✦

14 – Lexington, KY – The Burl ✦

* w/ Willow Avalon Presents 'The Pink Pocket Pistol Tour'

^ w/ Zach John King

✦ w/ Carter Faith

† Festival Appearance

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