Willow Avalon Covers YOU'RE SO VAIN for Spotify Singles, Tour Continues Fall 2026

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Breakout vocalist, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon follows the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Pink Pocket Pistol, with a new version of Carly Simon's iconic 'You're So Vain' as part of the Spotify Singles series. The song is performed by an all-female band.

Avalon released Pink Pocket Pistol last month via Atlantic Outpost/Assemble Sound to widespread critical acclaim. Country Swag hailed the album saying, 'In fourteen tracks, Avalon manages to tell stories, evoke emotions, and have everyone listening intently to what she has to say,' while Country Central adds, 'From achy ballads to chamber-spinning murder tunes, Avalon has a knack for picking and writing songs that are ripe with the lifeblood of country music.' NPR Music, Whiskey Riff, Holler, Ones To Watch, JamBase and many more awarded the project best new music honors.

Pink Pocket Pistol includes collaborations with Katilin Butts ('Hypothetically Speaking'), Midland ('Hickest Woman') and Jason Isbell ('Cardinal Sin'), of which Billboard praises, 'Avalon has already established herself as a top-shelf vocal stylist and keen songwriter…pairing with a writer and artist of Isbell's stature feels like a natural alignment.' Additionally, Whiskey Riff declares, 'Avalon's pure, twangy voice, with its noticeable bleat, continues to captivate fans, and 'Cardinal Sin' highlights the depth of her songwriting prowess.'

Following her debut set at Stagecoach and a CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium to a crowd of over 60,000, Avalon continues on a massive North American headline tour through the fall. The run will see stops at New York's Webster Hall, Toronto's Phoenix Theatre, Boston's Royale, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club and more. After supporting Marcus King in May, Avalon will open for country legends Brooks & Dunn in the fall.

Originally from Georgia and now based in Nashville, Avalon's musical journey began with her first word, 'Elvis.' Raised by her mother and grandmother in a small Southern town, she grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as both an escape and a means of self-expression through a life-journey that has been anything but straight-forward.

Avalon's January 2025 debut, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, cemented her as one of country music's most compelling new voices. She has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS Mornings, as well as festivals including Stagecoach, C2C, CMA, and Lollapalooza, bringing her electrifying presence to global audiences. After making her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage last year, she is part of the 2026 Opry NextStage class. With a sharp wit and rebellious spirit, she has shared stages with legends and rising stars alike, including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Zach Bryan, Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.

Willow Avalon Tour Dates

September 8—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

September 9—Carrboro, NC—Cat's Cradle

September 11—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry

September 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 14—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Music Hall

September 16—Toronto, ON—Phoenix Theatre

September 17—Montreal, QC—Beanfield Theatre

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Webster Hall

September 22— Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry

September 24—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Center†

September 25—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheatre†

September 26—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center†

October 6— Charlotte, NC—Amos' Southend

October 7—Charleston, SC—Music Farm

October 9—Sanford, FL—Tuffy's Music Box

October 10—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

October 12—Jackson, MS—Duling Hall

October 13—Fayetteville, AR—George's Majestic Lounge

October 14—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

October 16—Rosemont, IL—Joe's Live

October 17—Cleveland, OH—Roxy at Mahall's

October 18—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Annex

October 20—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom

October 22—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

October 25—Columbus, OH—King of Clubs

†supporting Brooks & Dunn

www.willowavalonmusic.com

Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio



Photo Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

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