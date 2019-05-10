Aaron Watson Expands THE RED BANDANA Tour, 16 New Dates On Sale Now

As excitement builds for the June 21 release of Aaron Watson's brand new album Red Bandana, the "reigning indie underdog" (Rolling Stone) reveals 16 new tour dates, adding to his already announced The Red Bandana Tour. Tickets for the tour, which spans coast to coast June through October, are available here!



Watson's "arena-ready country" live show is full of "modern-throwback aesthetic" and "supercharged Texas swing" says the Houston Press as his headlining tour continues to pack rooms coast to coast with sellout shows already logged in Boise, Pittsburgh, Austin, Anaheim, Fresno and a dozen other markets in the first part of 2019.



Aaron Watson's The Red Bandana Tour- NEW DATES IN BOLD



6/8 - Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN

6/14 - Country Summer Festival, Santa Rosa, CA

6/25 - Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN

6/27 - Memphis, TN

6/28 - Taylor County Expo Center, Abilene, TX

6/29 - White Oak Music Hall (Outdoors), Houston, TX

7/5 - Clayton's Beach Bar, South Padre Island, TX

7/6 - Big Lake Festival, Big Lake, TX

7/11 - Hodag Country Festival, Rhinelander, WI

7/12 - Riverfront Live!, Cincinnati, OH

7/13 - Jam in the Valley, Varysburg, NY

7/18 - Adams County Fair, Hastings, NE

7/19 - Lazy Gators, Lake of the Ozarks, MO

7/20 - Texas Live!, Arlington, TX

7/26 - A Night in the Country, Yerington, NV

7/27 - Clos La Chance Winery, San Martin, CA

8/1 - Adams County Fair, Brighton, CO

8/2 - Starlight Ranch, Amarillo TX

8/3 - Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX

8/9 - Brewster St. Parking Lot Party, Corpus Christi, TX

8/10 - Ford Park Arena, Beaumont, TX

8/15 - KC Live!, Kansas City

8/16 - Revolution Music Room, Little Rock, AR

8/23 - Colorado State Fair, Pueblo, CO

9/5 - Washington State Fair, Puyallup, WA

9/7 - New Mexico State Fair, Albuquerque, NM

9/20 - Southport Hall, Jefferson (New Orleans), LA

9/27 - Tulsa State Fair, Tulsa, OK

10/11 - Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ



"Pioneering independent" (Cowboys & Indians) Aaron Watson's brand new album, Red Bandana, is available now for pre-order/pre-save at smarturl.it/AWRedBandana. Fans who jump in early will get three songs instantly, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye," "To Be The Moon," and "Trying Like The Devil." Officially slated for a June 21, 2019 release via his own BIG Label Records (distributed by ADA Worldwide), Red Bandana has already landed on multiple "most anticipated country albums of the year" lists including Saving Country Music and The Boot. Watson kicked off the year with the high intensity(Whiskey Riff) debut track from the 20-song collection, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye." The song, already a Top 10 in Texas and breaking out at radio nationwide in markets including Houston, Jacksonville, Austin, Charleston, San Jose and Westwood One's Hot Country and has amassed over 3.4 million on demand streams and counting.



About Aaron Watson: Aaron Watson continues to be "one of country music's biggest DIY success stories" (Forbes) with his latest effort, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye," the solely self-penned lead single from his forthcoming studio album. The lyrically driven, up-tempo percussive stunner is the first glimpse into Watson's brand-new project, Red Bandana. Slated for release on June 21, 2019 on his own BIG Label Records and distributed by ADA Worldwide, the album has already landed on "the most anticipated country albums of 2019" lists including Saving Country Music and The Boot.



Watson's last studio album Vaquero launched into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with his biggest career sales debut to date, and at #2 on the Top Country Albums chart. Texas Monthly, Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, Noisey, CMT, The Boot and more have all featured the new music. Vaquero is the follow up to his history-making album The Underdog, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making him the first-ever independent, male country artist to debut in the coveted top spot. The album features "Outta Style," his record-breaking Top 10 and BMI award-winning hit on country music's national radio airplay charts and top 40 hit "Run Wild Horses." Watson wrapped 2018 with two new projects, Live at the World's Biggest Rodeo Show, Watson's 14th album and his first live album in nearly a decade, and his first ever Christmas collection, An Aaron Watson Family Christmas.



The singer/songwriter's rise has been paved by years of hard work and perseverance. Twenty years, over a dozen recorded albums, more than 2,500 shows in the U.S. and Europe, the Texas native is determined to stay true to his roots and deliver music directly to his fans. Watson shared his journey with fans via a video that has racked up over 7.2 Million views and 50,000 shares, proving his phenomenal connection to fans, watch HERE.





